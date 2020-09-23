Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty at 11,276, RIL, SBI, L&T top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 23: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 9 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Global cues were mixed today as doubts about the timing of a global economic recovery kept investors cautious. Yesterday, BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex ended 300 points lower at 37,734 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 96 points to 11,153.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,072.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 878.91 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 73.58 against the US dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Tuesday

Yesterday, BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex ended 300 points lower at 37,734 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 96 points to 11,153.