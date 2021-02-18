Top losers today: Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra fall up to 2.5%

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit selling for third straight session after recent steep gains and closed lower on Thursday. Amid heavy selling in financial services, private banks and auto stocks, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 397 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 51,324, while Nifty 50 index fell 89 points or 0.59 per cent at 15,118.

Yesterday, Sensex ended 49 points lower at 52,104 and Nifty fell 1.25 points to 15,313. On Tuesday, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,431.

Here's a look at top losers that led the market fall on BSE and NSE today

1. Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance stock price was trading as the top loser on BSE and NSE. The stock, however, traded only 4.58 per cent away from 52-week high of Rs 5,820.5. Bajaj Finance stock fell 3.17 per cent intra-day and touched an intra-day low of Rs 5,523. The stock has fallen 3.2 per cent in the last 3 days. The share is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. The stock has fallen 0.02 per cent in one week. However, it has gained 18 per cent in one month and 5 per cent year-to-date. M-cap of the Bajaj Finance stock stood at Rs 3,35,366.97 crore as of today's session. Bajaj Finance stock closed 2.4 per cent lower at Rs 5,565.45 on BSE and at 2.5 per cent lower at Rs 5,562 on NSE today.

2. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price closed 2.28 per cent lower on BSE at Rs 1,945.30 and 2.18 per cent lower on NSE at Rs 1,946. The stock fell 2.57 per cent to an intra-day low of Rs 1,938 today. Kotak Mahindra Bank stock has fallen 3.5 per cent in the last two days. Kotak Mahindra Bank is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. The stock has fallen 0.8 per cent in one week and 2.5 per cent year-to-date. However, the stock has gained 5.2 per cent in one month. Market-cap of the lender stood at Rs 3,85,361.86 crore today.

3. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) share price fell 2.19 per cent lower to end at Rs 894.55 on BSE and by 2.21 per cent to Rs 894.75 on NSE today. The top loser on both bourses today fell to Rs 892, its intra-day low. The stock has fallen 2.14 per cent in one week. M&M stock trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. The share has risen 10 per cent in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is up 24 per cent. The market capitalisation of Mahindra & Mahindra rose to Rs 1,11,209.79 crore.

4. Nestle

Nestle shares traded as the top losers on both BSE and NSE today. Nestle share price has fallen 6 per cent in one week and 7 per cent in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 10 per cent. The market capitalisation of the FMCG major stood at Rs 1,61,398.94 crore. Nestle stock price trades lower than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Nestle stock ended 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 16,374 on BSE and 1.8 per cent lower at Rs 16,438 on NSE today.

5. HDFC

HDFC share price closed 2.13 per cent lower at Rs 2,744.75 on BSE today, after falling 2.65 per cent intra-day to day's low of Rs 2,730 in early session. The stock ended at Rs 2,747.10, down 2.08 per cent on NSE. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,94,584.41 crore today. The stock price of HDFC has fallen 0.5 per cent in one week. The stock has, however, gained 6.5 per cent in one month, 7 per cent year to date and 18 per cent in one year. HDFC stock is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages.

Other losers were Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Airtel and L&T. On the other hand, ONGC, SBI, Power Grid, RIL, NTPC, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, RIL, TCS and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive on the BSE, with 1,641 shares rising, 1,329 shares falling and a total of 155 unchanged shares.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 0.17 per cent to end at 21.54. The BSE's market capitalisation stood flat at to Rs 205 lakh crore for the fourth straight session.

