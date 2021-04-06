Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HUL shares lead gains

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, managed to close higher in volatile trading session today. Sensex closed 42 points higher at 49,201 and Nifty gained 45 points to 14,683.

Top gainers were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HUL shares . Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank falling up to 2%.

On Monday, Indian Stock markets ended lower as rising coronavirus cases across the country and a partial lockdown in Maharashtra rattled investors sentiment. The BSE Sensex closed 870 points lower at 49,159 and NSE Nifty lost 229 points to 14,637. During the day's trade, Sensex crashed nearly 1,400 points after India recorded over 1 lakh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began last year. Out of 30 stocks on BSE, 25 ended in red, barring HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra, while Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv emerging as top losers, dropping between 4-6 per cent. On the sectoral front, realty and bank stocks were top losers, falling 3.62 per cent and 3.42 per cent, respectively. Bucking the trend, IT and Teck stocks emerged as top gainers, rising 1.96 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.

3:40 pm: Sensex closes 42 points higher at 49,201 in volatile trade. Nifty gains 45 points to 14,683.

3: 35 pm: Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank falling up to 2%.

3: 30 pm : Of 30 Sensex stocks, 13 closed in the red.

3: 23 pm: Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HUL shares were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 4%.

2: 23 pm : BSE bankex falls 172 points in last hour of trade. Bank Nifty down 150 points to 32,528.

2: 00 pm : Barbeque Nation IPO listing tomorrow: What to expect

The stock of casual-dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation will list on BSE and NSE on April 7. The firm backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised Rs 453 crore from initial public offering (IPO). The IPO was held from March 24 to March 26. Allotment of shares was done on April 1, 2021.

The share of Barbeque Nation is likely to be listed at its IPO price. The grey market premium (GMP) for Barbeque Nation has slipped to Rs 10 from Rs 40 a week earlier, according to reports.

12: 45 pm: On Nifty, 39 stocks rose against 11 falling in afternoon session.

12: 30 pm: Sensex turns flat. Index down 23 points to 49,127. Nifty pares gains, up just 23 points to 14,661.

11: 30 am: Ircon International share rises 3.5% after board's nod to bonus issue

Ircon International share price rose 3.5 percent today after the company's board approved issue of bonus shares. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 92.4 rising 3.59% on BSE.

10: 45 am: Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"A significant fundamental factor from the market perspective is that US and China are leading the global economic recovery. This will translate into earnings growth particularly in emerging markets like India. An important market trend in India is the outperformance of small-mid cap indices. While Nifty is up 4.7% YTD the small and midcap indices are up by 14% and 15% respectively. This outperformance is likely to continue since there is more value in this segment. Sectorally, IT has been outperforming on the back of clear earnings visibility. IT index is likely to come under selling pressure after Q4 results since there has been significant speculative buying anticipating good results. While rising Covid cases is a matter of concern, it is unlikely to have a major economic impact."

10: 15 am: Adani Ports, Asian Paint, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel rise up to 6.16%, top Nifty gainers.

9: 45 am: Panacea Biotec share rises over 17%

Panacea Biotec share rises over 17% to Rs 221 against previous close of Rs 184.40 on BSE. The drug maker has inked pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce 100 million doses per year of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, undermining weak cues from Asian market. The BSE Sensex opened 194 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 49,354, and the NSE Nifty belled 56 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 14,693. Rate sensitive stocks, bank, realty and auto, will be in focus ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement. The central bank is expected to maintain its dovish stance and keep key rates unchanged. Rising COVID-19 cases will continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The government move to curb the spread of virus would be keenly watched by investors. Among the individual stocks, shares of HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, Marico, Sobha, JSPL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Bank of India will be focus today.

9:00 am: Sensex trades higher in pre-opening session

In the pre-opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 281 points or 0.57 per cent higher at 49,441.

8:35 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyer in debt, but turned seller in equity market on Tuesday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -1693.71 crore and Rs 1649.45crore.

8:30 am: Asian markets under stress

Asian markets were trading mostly, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading the fall. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.72 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower by 0.09 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

8:25 am: US stocks ended higher on strong macro data

In the overnight trade, Wall Street ended higher as strong macro data eased inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 1.1 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher by 1.4 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

8:20 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, Marico, Sobha, JSPL, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Bank of India, will be in focus on Tuesday's trade.

8:15 am: Muted cues from SGX Nifty indicates flat opening for Sensex, Nifty

Flat trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a muted start at Dalal Street on Tuesday. At 8:05 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 3.9 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 14,710.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

