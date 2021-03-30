Share Market Highlights: Sensex surges 1,128 pts to end above 50k, Nifty at 14,845; NTPC, HDFC Bank, Infy lead

The Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday amid broad-based buying. The BSE Sensex reclaimed 50,000-mark while the Nifty breached 14,800 level. The BSE 30-share barometer, Sensex, closed higher by 1,128 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 50,136, and the NSE Nifty settled at 14,845, up 337 points or 2.33 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, the broader marked also closed on strong note, with midcap and smallcap indices surging over 1 per cent. All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with IT and Teck index emerging as top gainers, rising 3 per cent, each. NTPC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India, ONGC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India were among top Sensex gainers. Out of 30 Sensex pack, 27 ended in green, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank settled in the red.

Also read: Top gainers today: HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, NTPC, HUL gained up to 5%

On the global front, Asian markets ended higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising the most. Hang Seng closed 0.84 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 ended up by 0.16 per cent. The China's Shanghai Composite ended higher by 0.62 per cent.

Also read: Stock in news: Nazara Tech, Adani Transmission, IndusInd Bank, M&M, India Grid Trust, Manappuram Finance

Check Sensex, Nifty trading highlights here:

3:45 pm: Market view from Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Beating worries of increasing covid cases and rising bond yields, the domestic market sparked a rally today as investors turned their focus to economic recovery supported by vaccination drives. Positive openings seen in Asian and European markets also helped in boosting optimism in the Indian market. Barring realty, all sectorial indices joined the rally with IT and pharma contributing the most."

3:00 pm: IT and Teck stocks lead rally

The BSE Sensex was at 50146.52, up by 1138.02 points or by 2.32%, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,844.5, up by 337.2 points or by 2.32 per cent, led by gains in IT and Teck stocks.

The BSE IT index was at 26734.99, up by 904.01 points or by 3.5%. Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (Rs. 1728.00,+18.23%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd. (Rs. 692.95,+11.12%), MphasiS Ltd. (Rs. 1795.70,+9.68%), MindTree Ltd. (Rs. 2138.80,+8.06%), Coforge Ltd. (Rs. 2968.55,+6.19%) were among top gainers.

The BSE TECk index was at 12020.67, up by 357.12 points or by 3.06%. MphasiS Ltd. (Rs. 1795.70,+9.68%), MindTree Ltd. (Rs. 2138.80,+8.06%), Coforge Ltd. (Rs. 2968.55,+6.19%), Indus Towers Ltd. (Rs. 254.85,+6.01%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. (Rs. 3290.15,+5.10%), were among notable gainers.

1:55 pm: Biocon share rises 3%

Biocon share price gained nearly 3 per cent intraday on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday after the biopharma company announced that it has signed pact with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic formulations in Brazil.

1:30 pm: Expert views on Real Estate Sector

Amit Thakran, Director, Value Homz says, "Commercial real estate in India is currently in an evolving phase with REITs gaining prominence and capturing the interest of foreign as well as domestic investors, the kind of returns promised are much higher. Investors are perceiving commercial realty as an opportunity to maximize their returns with a minimum payout. The return on investment (ROI) from commercial properties can be 4-5% in the best of markets in the USA. On the other hand, the percentage is much higher in Indian market which is close to 7-9%. In some exceptional assets and prime locations, the ROI can go as high as 13% in India. This presents a golden opportunity for the section of people looking to invest in commercial spaces such as A-grade office spaces, malls etc."

1:15 pm: Hinduja Global Solutions share surges 17%

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions were trading 17 per cent higher at Rs 1710 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

1:05 pm: HUL, Titan Company, HCL Technologies gain over 3%

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), Titan Company and HCL Technologies were top three gainers on BSE Sensex pack, surging over 3 per cent.

12:50 pm: GIC Housing Finance share price rises over 2%

Shares of GIC Housing Finance rose 2.07 per cent intraday on Tuesday after the company said it has raised Rs 195 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on private placement basis.

12:30 pm: Cochin Shipyard stock up 1%

Cochin Shipyard share price gained 1.3 per cent to hit day's high of Rs 359.20 on the BSE after the company delivered the first 500 passenger cum 150 tonne cargo vessel 'Sindhu' to Andaman and Nicobar Administration. The contract was part of a series of four passenger vessels comprising of two 500 passenger and two 1,200 passenger at a total order value of Rs 1,400 crore under the government's 'Make In India' initiative.

12: 15 pm: JSW Energy share rises 3%

JSW Energy share rose over 3% after the board of the firm cleared a proposal for issuance of green bonds by its arm for raising $750 million (around Rs 5,443 crore) from international markets. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 90.4, rising 3.49% on BSE.

JSW Energy share rises over 3% as firm to raise $750 million via green bonds

11: 45 am: Expert take on real estate

Ankit Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments says,"Mid-housing is probably the only segment in residential realty wherein you get affordability to buy homes in addition to some of the facilities of luxury flats as well. Even people going for affordable housing now plan to wait for some time so that they can stretch their budget a bit and buy a mid-housing segment flat which is going to benefit them in future."

11:30 am: Adani Transmission shares hit 52-week high on acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission

Shares of Adani Transmission surged over 6 per cent to hit record high on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in opening trade on Tuesday on acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) from Essel Infraprojects Limited. The acquisition values the enterprise valuation of WKTL at Rs 3,370 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

10:15 am: Nazara Technologies share lists at 79% premium on BSE

Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies made a robust opening on stock exchanges on Tuesday, listing at Rs 1,971, a 79 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 1,101 per share on the BSE. In a similar trend, the stock opened 80.74 per cent higher at Rs 1,990 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). With this, India-based sports media platform became the first gaming company to be listed on the stock exchanges.

Also read: Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies makes strong opening, lists at 79% premium on BSE

10:00 am: Sensex, Nifty extend rally

The domestic bourses extended rally, tracking firm cues from Asian market. The BSE Sensex surged 660 points or 1.35 per cent at 49,668, and the NSE Nifty at 14,711, up 211 points or 1.41 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, broder market rallied, with midcap and smallcap indices rising over 1 per cent, each. All the sectoral indices were trading in green, barring realty, while metal and consumer durables leading the gain. These two sectors rallied over 2 per cent, each. Developments related to COVID-19, stock-specific news and global cues will set tone for the market in this holiday-shortened week.

9:40 am: Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

Titan shares were top gainer on BSE Sensex pack, up 3.28 per cent at Rs 1,555.45, followed by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (Rs. 2388.00, 3.15%), ONGC (Rs. 105.10, 2.74%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 106.95, 2.69%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Rs. 219.80, 2.42%), among others.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the only loser on BSE Sensex pack, down1 per cent at Rs 793.

9:30 am: Oil price falls

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday on resumption of supply through the Suez Canal ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week. Brent crude was down by 0.2 per cent at $64.83 a barrel, while US oil fall by 1 cent to $61.55 per barrel.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from Asian market. The BSE Sensex opened higher by 426 points or 0.87 per cent at 49,435, and the NSE Nifty at 14,638, up 130 points or 90 per cent. Developments related to COVID-19, stock-specific news and global cues will set tone for the market in this holiday-shortened week. After remaining closed on Monday for Holi, the stock market would remain closed on Friday for Good Friday. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies listing will be in focus. The stock will make a market debut today after it raised Rs 583 crore IPO that ran from March 17 to March 19.

9:10 am: Crude oil falls

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday on resumption of supply through the Suez Canal ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week. Brent crude was down by 0.2 per cent at $64.83 a barrel, while US oil fall by 1 cent to $61.55 per barrel.

9:05 am: Sensex surges 300 points in pre-open

The BSE Sensex was trading 323 points or 0.66 per cent higher at 49,331.68 in pre open market, signaling strong opening for Sensex, Nifty.

9:00 am: Nazara Technologies to make stock market debut today

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies share will make a market debut today. The three-day IPO of the firm was launched on March 17. Nazara Technologies planned to raise Rs 582 crore through offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5,294,392 equity shares. Price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101 per share. The lot size for the IPO was 13 shares and in multiples thereof.

8:35 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net seller in equity market, but turned net seller in debt segment on Monday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -2,887.76 crore and Rs 47.21 crore.

8:30 am: Asian markets edge higher

Asian markets were trading on mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 0.05 per cent. The China's Shanghai Composite was up by 0.38 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.95 per cent higher.

8:25 am: US stocks ended lower on Friday

On Friday, Wall Street ended on mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 98 points higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in red, falling 0.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

8:20 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Adani Transmission, Manappuram Finance, DHFL, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, HCL Tech, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Nazara Technologies will be in focus in today's trade.

8:15 am: Firm cues from SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Sensex, Nifty

Positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a positive start at Dalal Street on Tuesday. At 8:05 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 150.6 points or 1.03 per cent higher at 14,772.80 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Snapping two session losing streak, Indian stock market ended on strong note on Friday on the back of broad-based buying as well as firm global cues. The BSE Sensex surged 568 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 49,008.50, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,507, up 182.4 points or 1.27 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, broader market also settled higher, with Midcap and Smallcap surging 1.79 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. All the 19 sectoral indices ended trading in green, with metal and consumer durable stocks leading the rally, surging 3.4 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively. Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex pack, only ONGC, TCS, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank ended in red, while remaining 26 shares ended in green. Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HUL, Titan Company, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, HDFC Bank were among top gainers.