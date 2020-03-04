Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, Allcargo Logistics, Bank of Baroda, GMR Infra and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Maruti Suzuki: The company announced that it has partnered with HDB Financial Services to facilitate car loans for customers.

Allcargo Logistics: The company announced that it has recived SEBI' approval to buy 3.17 crore shares in Gati Ltd via open offer, which is expected to be closed by April, 2020.

Bank of Baroda: The rating firm Moody's has the lender's baseline credit assessment rating to Ba3 from Ba2 earlier.

Deepak Nitrite: The company board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share.

GMR Infrastructure: The company informed exchanges BSE, NSE that it's promoter group has acquired 38 lakh shares of company's shares through open market on March 2, 2020.

Piramal Enterprises: The company board plans meet on March 18, 2020 to consider declaration of interim dividend.