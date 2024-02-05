Adani Ports, NTPC, Bharti Airtel: Trading strategies for these buzzing blue-chip stocks

Domestic equity markets settled modestly higher on Friday in the session following the interim budget, after giving up the majority of the gains at the opening tick. Buying in index heavyweight lifted benchmark indices as Nifty50 index scaled new highs. BSE Sesnex jumped 440.33 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 72,085.63. NSE's barometer Nifty50 surged 156.35 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end the session at 21,853.80.



Some buzzing blue-chip stocks of Dalal Street namely Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, NPTC Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Hold | Target Price: Rs 1,418-1,488 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,184

On the daily chart of Adani Ports, we are observing a higher top bottom formation, which is a sign of strength. Further, the momentum indicator viz. MACD is positively poised and even the stock is outperforming the benchmark indices. Combining the above parameter, it is evident that upside momentum is likely to continue. Hence, one can hold the stock with a stop loss of Rs 1,184 for a target of Rs 1,418-1,488 levels in a couple of weeks.



Bharti Airtel | Hold | Target Price: Rs 1,252-1,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,100

We are observing a higher top bottom formation in Bharti Airtel, which is a sign of strength on the daily charts. Further, the momentum indicator viz. RSI is positively poised and even the stock is outperforming the benchmark indices. At present, the stock is good at Rs 1,120-1,130 levels. Hence, one can hold the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 1,100 for a target of Rs 1,252-1,300 levels in the next couple of weeks.



NTPC | Hold | Target Price: Rs 395-425 | Stop Loss: Rs 300

We are observing a rounding accumulation base pattern which is a sign of strength on the daily chart. Further, the momentum indicator viz. RSI is positively poised and even the stock is outperforming the benchmark indices.Hence, one can hold the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 300 for target of Rs 395-425 levels in the next couple of months.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

