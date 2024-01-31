How Adani Wilmar, Suzlon Energy, Maruti Suzuki, Jindal Steel & BOB shares are faring ahead of Q3 results

Shares of a host of results-bound companies including Adani Wilmar Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Bank of Baroda and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries were trading range-bound with a positive bias ahead of their quarterly results scheduled for later in the day.

In the case of Adani Wilmar, the stock was up 0.24 per cent at Rs 358.50, as the Adani group firm was expected to report a muted set of quarterly earnings, with revenue falling in double-digits and Ebitda tumbling over 50 per cent.

Suzlon Energy shares were up 1.44 per cent at Rs 44.45. Sulzon Energy will be hosting a conference call led by Group Chief Executive Officer JP Chalasani and Group Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody a 5 pm today.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were flat at Rs 9,957.25. The largest carmaker was expected to report profit growth in excess of 30 per cent while it was seen reporting 14-15 per cent growth in revenue, led by volume growth of 7-8 per cent and increase in average selling price.

The Sun Pharma stock added 0.48 per cent to Rs 1,378.25. The drug maker is seen reporting a single digit rise in sales on a double digit growth in profit. Margin may expand as specialty portfolio and domestic brand formulation may partly offset pressure in the US generic space.

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power were up 0.42 per cent at Rs 749.75. Prabhudas Lilladher expects the steelmaker to report doubling of YoY adjusted profit on a flattish sales. "Expect 4 per cent QoQ improvement in NSR as long product prices have outperformed flats in 3QFY24; volume to decline 4 per cent QoQ to 1.93mt on account of maintenance shutdown; Ebitda per tonne to see improvement of Rs 950 QoQ to Rs12,500; good performance from overseas subsidiaries likely," it said.

Bank of Baroda fell 0.23 per cent to Rs 236.75. This PSU lender was expected to report a tepid growth in net interest income (NII)

Also read: Varun Beverages shares clocked 100% returns in a year, more steam left?