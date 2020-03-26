Stocks in news: Laurus Labs, Wabco India, Sonata Software, Lupin, Mindtree and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Laurus Labs: The company informed BSE, NSE that due to the current pandemic situation of COVID-19, the interim dividend will be paid on "March 27, 2020" itself, instead of earlier informed date of March 30, 2020.

Wabco India: Company said all production and related activities will remain closed and executives and managers will continue to work from home until 14th April 2020. Essential services will continue to work, as per the directives.

Sonata Software: In a clarification note to the exchanges regarding price movement, the company said that the spread of COVID-19 has impacted company's ability to work, ability to travel, and customers businesses. Our management is continuously monitoring the impact on the operations and financials and will keep all investors and stakeholders informed of any significant events, the filing added. Company added that it further undertake to continue to update the exchanges of all material events and information, as may be required under applicable law.

JMC Projects: Company announced that operations at all 4 Road Project SPVs has been completely closed down from March 26, 2020, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanghvi Movers: Company informed BSE, NSE that ICRA Limited has retained the long-term rating at [ICRA]A- and short-term rating at [ICRA]A2+. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to negative from stable, the filing added.

Mindtree: Company announced that it had filed a dissolution application on December 17, 2019, for dissolving the Bluefin Solutions Inc, USA (Subsidiary of Bluefin Solutions Limited, UK, the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary of Mindtree Limited, which got dissolved on April 2, 2019) and added that the non-operational and non-material entity and the entity is dissolved now.

Lupin: The pharma major announced that Ramesh Swaminathan has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Affairs. Ramesh will also join the Board as Executive Director effective March 26, 2020, and will lead Lupin's Finance, Investor Relations, Strategic Planning, Information Technology, Corporate Communications and Administration functions, the filing added.

Motilal Oswal: Company said that the trading window for dealing in securities shall remain closed from Tuesday, March 31, 2020 for the consideration and approval of audited financial results for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2020. The trading window will open 48 hours after the declaration of the said audited financial results, the filing added.

Century Textiles: Company said that the trading window will be closed starting from 1 April, 2020 until 2 days after the date of announcement of the audited financial results for the year ending 31% March, 2020.

Indian Oil: The company informed the exchanges that its trading window for dealing in securities shall remain closed for "Insiders" from 1 April 2020 till 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2020 are filed with exchanges and become generally available.

Balaji Telefilms: The company informed the exchanges that its trading window for dealing in securities shall remain closed from April 01, 2020 for all the designated persons and their immediate relative. The trading window will open 48 hours after declaration of the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, the filing added.