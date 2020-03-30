Stocks in news: NMDC, JSW Energy, Suzlon, Federal Bank and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: The company has started production of 'Hand Sanitizers' at its unit at Dhampur, District Bijnor, U.P., from 29th March 2020.

NMDC: The company has donated Rs 150 crore to the PM Cares Fund to help in the fight against COVID-19.

JSW Energy: The company informed the exchanges BSE, NSE that Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed its ratings on Commercial Papers of the Company. The filing also added that CARE Ratings Ltd has reaffirmed ratings on Bank facilities of Barmer Lignite Mining Company Limited9 company's joint venture).

Coromandel Intenational: The company announced that it has redeemed Commercial Paper (CP) amounting Rs 300 crore that was issued by the company on January 31, 2020.

HeidelbergCement India: The company said that debottlenecking projects at Imlai and Jhansi plants have been duly completed within the scheduled timelines and the grinding capacity of these plants stand enhanced to 2.50 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and 3.25 MTP A respectively. The aggregate cement grinding capacity of the company stands enhanced to 6.26 MTPA, the filing added.

Maharashtra Scooters: In a clarification note over the price movement, the company said that there are no disclosures on any events, or any information including price sensitive information which are pending to be made from its end. The filing added that the company has no information on the reasons for the current price movement of shares.

Suzlon Energy: The company announced that the resolution plan has been unanimously approved by the consortium of lenders. SBI, the lead bank of the consortium conveyed to the company that the resolution plan was approved by it and subsequently circulated to the consortium of lenders, was put to vote by the consortium of the lenders and which has since been approved by 100% of lenders by value, and 100% of lenders by numbers, the filing added.

Federal Bank: The lender informed BSE, NSE that its board has approved an investment of Rs 148 crore in subsidiary- Fedbank Financial Services Limited (FFSL) through rights issue. Objective of the Rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm. This is more than 5% of the Post-issue paid up capital of FFSL, the filing added.

Piramal Enterprises: Company said the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors has approved the allotment of 7,500 secured, rated, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 750 crore.

Gujarat Gas: Company said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Sandeep Dave, GGM (S&L) as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective from 30th March 2020.

Jubilant Industries: Company's announced that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jubilant Agri and Consumer Pro ducts Limited has temporarily discontinued manufacturing operations in plant located at Savli, Gujarat, engaged in the production of VP Latex, non-essential services till further directions of Government.