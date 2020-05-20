Stocks in news: Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy, Birlasoft, Tata Power, L&T Infotech and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy, Birlasoft, Mahindra Logistics, Strides Pharma Science, GHCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ultratech Cement among others. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

-Sensex closed 167 points higher at 30,196 and Nifty ended 55 points higher at 8,879

-On the currency front, Indian rupee, the local unit ended near the day's high level at 75.64 per dollar.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The company reported net profit of Rs 73 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 64 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Net Interest Income rose 46% (YoY) to Rs 466 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal. Net Interest Margin came in at 11.2% in Q4FY20, against 10.8% in Q4FY19

Bajaj Finance: The company reported a 19% fall in its net profit at Rs 948.10 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 1176.06 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income gained 36.48% (YoY) to Rs 7230.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5298.01 crore in the same period last financial year.

JMC Projects India: The company reported a net loss at Rs 54.76 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 35.24 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income came at Rs 984.81 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 987.87 crore in the same period last financial year.

Tata Power Company: The company reported a net profit of Rs 402.59 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 121.83 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 8.39% (YoY) to Rs 6793.95 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7416.49 crore in the same period last financial year.

Apollo Tyres: The company reported 12.62% rise in profit at Rs 426.7 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 378.9 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income gained 20.7% at Rs 3082.1 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2553.4 crore in the same period last financial year.

Gabriel India: The company reported a 54% rise in its net profit at Rs 27 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 17 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 16% (YoY) to Rs 424 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 510 crore in the same period last financial year.

Nesco: The company reported a 3.1% rise in its net profit at Rs 52.9 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 51.3 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 26% (YoY) to Rs 117 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 93 crore in the same period last financial year.

Sanofi India: The company reported 8% drop in its net profit at Rs 85 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 93 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 9% (YoY) to Rs 784 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 717 crore in the same period last financial year.

RPP Infra: Company board has approved allotment of 60 lakh convertible warrants to promoters on preferential basis.

Q4 Earnings Today: Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy, Birlasoft, Mahindra Logistics, Strides Pharma Science, GHCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ultratech Cement, Chennai Petroleum, ADC India, Coral Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, Ugro Capital, Matrimony.com, Tata Steel Bsl, Supreme Petrochem, NACL Industries, Moschip Technologies, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Grindwell Norton among others will announce their Q4 results today.

Thyrocare Technologies: May 23, 2020

Saksoft: May 27, 2020

HeidelbergCement India: May 28, 2020

Jagran Prakashan: May 29, 2020