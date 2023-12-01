Stocks in focus today: LTIMindtree, Power Grid, Biocon, Flair Writing and more

The domestic equity market closed higher in the previous session. Sensex rose 86 points to 66,988 and Nifty gained 36 points to 20,133 on Thursday. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 335.60 lakh crore.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ITD Cementation India

The engineering and construction company has secured a contract for civil & hydromechanical works of 500 MW hydel power, pumped storage project worth Rs 1,001 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

LTIMindtree

The technology consulting and digital solutions company was selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere, a wastewater application specialist, to scale its smart sewers management platform.

Power Grid Corporation

The state-owned electric services firm has been declared as the successful bidder to establish two inter-state transmission system projects under the build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, in Rajasthan.

Whirlpool of India

Promoter Whirlpool Corporation plans to ink one or more transactions to sell up to 24 percent of its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India in 2024. It aims to use transaction proceeds to reduce debt levels, which will increase flexibility in balance sheet.

Biocon

Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the Viatris’ biosimilars business in 31 European countries. The subsidiary bought all the global biosimilar business of Viatris in November 2022.

Flair Writing Industries

The shares of writing instruments manufacturing company are set to list on the BSE and NSE on December 1. The issue price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 304 per share.

