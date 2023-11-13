Stocks in news: ONGC, Coal India, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on the Muhurat trading session on Sunday. Sensex rose 355 points to end the session at 65,259 and Nifty gained 100 points to settle at 19,525.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Protean eGov Technologies

The Mumbai-based citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions company will make its market debut on November 13. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 792 per share.

REC

The Navratna company will trade ex-dividend on November 13. The interim dividend for the current financial year is Rs. 3.5 per share.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

The oil and gas exploration company logged a standalone profit at Rs 10,216 crore for the quarter ended September FY24, falling 20.3 percent compared to year-ago period. Gross revenue fell 8.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 35,162 crore in Q2FY24.

Coal India

The coal miner reported a 12.7 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 6,813.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY24, with revenue from operations rising 9.8 percent to Rs 32,776.4 crore during the quarter.

Earnings Today

Grasim Industries, Manappuram Finance, and Narayana Hrudayalaya will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on November 13.

Biocon

The biopharmaceuticals company logged a 168 percent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit at Rs 126 crore for the quarter ended September FY24. Revenue rose 49 percent YoY to Rs 3,462 crore.

Eicher Motors

The firm recorded its highest ever quarterly profit, revenue and EBITDA in Q2. Net profit climbed 55 percent YoY to Rs 1,016 crore in Q2FY24 led by healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations rose 17 percent YoY to Rs 4,115 crore.

Steel Authority of India

The steel producer logged a consolidated profit of Rs 1,305.6 crore for July-September period of FY24 against a loss of Rs 330 crore in the year-ago period. Q2 show was led by by healthy operating numbers with fall in input cost. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 13.2 percent YoY to Rs 29,712 crore in Q2FY24.

