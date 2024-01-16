Stocks to watch out for today: Jio Financial, HDFC Bank, Patanjali Foods, RVNL, Federal Bank and more

Benchmark Sensex closed above the 73,000 level for the first time on Monday. Nifty too scaled the 22,000-point peak amid a record-breaking run powered by a rally in IT shares, Reliance and HDFC Bank. Market rose for the fifth consecutive session today as Sensex ended 759.49 points or 1.05 per cent to a lifetime closing high of 73,327.94. During the day, the index rallied 833.71 points or 1.14 per cent to hit an all-time intra-day peak of 73,402.16.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Federal Bank, Gallantt Ispat, Goa Carbon, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Securities, Jindal Saw, Lotus Chocolate, Bank of Maharashtra, C E Info Systems, Credo Brands Marketing, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, and TV18 Broadcast are in focus ahead of their December FY24 quarter earnings today.

Angel One

The retail stock broking firm logged a 14.2% rise in net profit at Rs 260.3 crore for the October–December FY24 period. Revenue from operations rose 41.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,059 crore. EBITDA surged 22.7 percent to Rs 397.9 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 12.7 per share for FY24.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial's consolidated profit fell to Rs 293.82 crore for the quarter ended December FY24 against Rs 668.2 crore in the previous quarter. Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 413.6 crore against Rs 608 crore during the same period. The interest income for the quarter came in at Rs 269 crore, up from Rs 186 crore in the previous quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The state owned firm has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 KV line-associated works in Jabalpur city, Jabalpur (O&M), Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Seoni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Shahdol, Anuppur, and Umariya circles of MPPKVVCL, Jabalpur company area. The contract was awarded by M. P. Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company for a period of 24 months.

Patanjali Foods

The prices of edible oils in India remained stable against the downward pressure witnessed in the first half of the financial year, the firm said in its December quarter update. Muted price volatility, robust domestic demand, and limited divergence between futures and physical market prices allowed for better performance.

Usha Martin

Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Company (USSIPCL), an arm of the company in Thailand, has inked an agreement to buy 50 percent of the share capital of Tesac Usha Wirerope Company (TUWCL), a step-down joint venture of the company, from Kobelco Wire Company. The cost of the acquisition is Baht 74.45 million.

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech and its subsidiary PNC Infra Holdings have inked definitive agreements with Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), to sell 12 road assets in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 9,005.7 crore, together with the earn-outs.

Route Mobile

The company's board of directors has approved to provide the corporate guarantee in favour of lenders ICICI Bank and ICICI Bank (UK) Plc, for term loan facility proposed to be taken by company's subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) of $31.50 million.

Sarda Energy & Minerals

The firm has received a contract for the installation of a 50 MW solar power plant in Chhattisgarh to meet the captive requirements of the production and mining facilities. The contract is worth Rs 150 crore.

Jyoti CNC Automation

The company will list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE on January 16. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 331 per share.

