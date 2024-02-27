Stocks to watch out for today: Paytm, TVS Motor, Wipro, SBI and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Monday. Sensex ended 352 pts lower at 72,790 and Nifty fell 90 points to close at 22,122. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

One 97 Communications

The company has withdrawn its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank board, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive chairman and board member.

State Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has levied a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the State Bank of India for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

BGR Energy Systems

Promoter Sasikala Raghupathy offloaded 18,11,464 equity shares via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 79.73 per share, amounting to Rs 14.44 crore.

Canara Bank

The lender has received nod from the Board of Directors for the split of every equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) into 5 equity shares (face value of Rs 2 each), subject to the nod of Reserve Bank of India.

Easy Trip Planners

Minerva Ventures Fund bought 90 lakh equity shares (equivalent to half a percent of paid-up equity) in the company at an average price of Rs 48.75 crore, valued at Rs 43.87 crore.

Ducon Infratechnologies

Ducon and Germany's DeltaVision have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to provide innovative fluid control solutions pertaining to rocket fuel propulsion systems and hydrogen fuel delivery systems for the Indian market.

Wipro

The technology services and consulting company has inked a joint private wireless solution with Nokia to help enterprises scale their digital transformation. This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure.

TVS Motor Company

Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd has agreed to buy a further 8,000 equity shares in Killwatt GmbH for 4 million euros. With this, the shareholding of TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Killwatt GmbH will increase from 39.28 percent to 49 percent.

Union Bank of India

The bank said its Committee of Directors for Raising Capital Funds approved the allotment of 22,11,57,390 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (including Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Societe Generale-OODI, HDFC Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, SBI Life Insurance, and Sundaram Mutual Fund) at the issue price of Rs 135.65 per share against the floor price of Rs 142.78 per share, amounting to Rs 3,000 crore.

Power Mech Projects

The company has won an order worth Rs 396.25 crore from South East Central Railway for the construction of the electrified 4th railway BG line in Chhattisgarh on an EPC basis.

HFCL

The company, along with its material subsidiary, HTL, has won purchase orders worth Rs 40.36 crore for the supply of optical fiber cables to one of the leading private telcos in the country.

CMS Info Systems

Promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited may sell up to a 26.7 percent stake in the company via a block deal for Rs 1,500 crore, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The floor price of the deal is Rs 360 per share, a 9 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

