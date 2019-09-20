Corporate tax rate cut: Sensex rises over 2,200 points in highest single-day gain in 10 years

Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day gains in 10 years today after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced slashing of corporate tax rate to 22% per cent from the current 30% which met a long pending demand of corporate India. The new tax rate inclusive of all cess and surcharges will now stand at 25.17%.

Sensex and Nifty which were trading flat before the announcement zoomed over 5% each.

While Sensex gained up to 2,256 points to 38,349, Nifty gained 6.32% or 670 points to 11,302 level. Sensex had last logged biggest one-day gain of 2,110.79 points on May 18, 2009 when investors resorted to heavy buying after the United Progressive Alliance emerged victorious in the 2009 General Election.

All 30 Sensex components were trading in the green. Maruti Suzuki (8.24%) , HDFC Bank (6.75%) and YES Bank (6.04%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Banking, auto, capital goods and consumer durables stocks led the gains on BSE with their indices rising 1,362 points, 969 points, 706 points, and 650 points, respectively.

Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 3.44% and 2.04% higher by 457 and 258 points, respectively. Analysts said the move to cut corporate tax is a huge positive for FIIs to relook at India as a favoured investment destination.

The cut in tax rate will also provide a strong impetus to earnings of corporate India and kickstart the Indian economy reeling under the economic slowdown, they added.

While Bank Nifty gained 1,760 points to rise nearly 7% to 28,517, BSE bankex rose 1,847 points or 6.13% to 31,997. Market breadth was positive with 1649 stocks rising compared to 544 falling on BSE. 91 stocks were unchanged.

Commenting on the corporate tax rate announcement, Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research said, "Markets have totally taken it as something which has turned the table for medium to long term. Today's reaction is totally out of surprise and it will be acting as strong support for the coming weeks and months. 10,700 - 10,800 is now set to be a strong base for Nifty and we may see continuity in positive momentum on any dips from here on."

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal