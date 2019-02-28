Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty nears 10,850; Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ONGC top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday with tensions between India and Pakistan shifting from across the border to the international stage with a fresh proposal been submitted at the United Nations Security Council or UNSC to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. While the Sensex rallied 131 points to 36,037 in early trade, the Nifty climbed 32 points to 10,839.

Coal India (1.38%), Bharti Airtel (1.28%) and ONGC (1.26%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 were trading in the green .

Top Sensex losers were Tata Steel (0.56%), Bajaj Auto (0.52%) and L&T (0.47%).

On Wednesday, the Sensex fell 68 points to 35,905 level and Nifty closed 28 points lower at 10,806. Indian rupee opened at 71.26 per dollar from its last close of 71.21 as investors eyed India-Pakistan border tension for cues.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 36.78 points and 53.97 points higher in early trade. Banking and healthcare stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 85 points and 66 points, respectively.

Of 19 BSE indices, 16 were trading in the green. Capital goods stocks were the top sectoral losers on the BSE . Market breadth was positive with 857 stocks trading higher compared to 412 falling on the BSE.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 423 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 66 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

