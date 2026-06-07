India’s baby bust: Why birth rates are falling and why Elon Musk is concerned

India, long associated with rapid population growth, is entering a new demographic era. The country’s fertility rate has fallen to 1.9 births per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population over time. The shift mirrors a global trend that is reshaping economies, labour markets and societies worldwide.

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The trend recently caught the attention of Elon Musk, who has repeatedly warned that declining birth rates pose one of the biggest long-term threats to civilisation. Reacting to India’s demographic data, Musk wrote on X: “India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago.”

His remarks come as India remains the world’s most populous nation, with more than 146 crore

India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement.



Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago. https://t.co/RsWf0PK6wx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2026

people. Yet the latest data suggest the country is moving into a new phase marked by smaller families, lower fertility and slower population growth.

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India’s fertility rate below replacement level

The decline was highlighted in the 2025 State of World Population Report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which estimated India’s fertility rate at 1.9 births per woman. The replacement level of 2.1 represents the average number of children each woman must have to keep the population stable across generations.

A fertility rate below replacement does not mean the population will immediately decline. Thanks to demographic momentum from previous generations, growth can continue for years. However, sustained low fertility eventually leads to slower population growth, an aging society and a smaller workforce.

Birth Rate vs Fertility Rate

The two terms are often confused but measure different things.

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Birth rate refers to the number of live births per 1,000 people in a year.

Fertility rate measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime.

Demographers consider fertility rate a better indicator of long-term population trends because it reflects reproductive behaviour directly.

Why are birth rates falling?

Experts point to several factors behind the decline:

Rising costs: Housing, education, healthcare and childcare have become more expensive, making larger families less affordable.

Women’s education and careers: More women are pursuing higher education and joining the workforce, leading to delayed marriage and childbirth.

Urbanisation: City living often encourages smaller families due to limited space and higher living costs.

Changing social norms: Younger generations increasingly prioritise career growth, financial security and personal aspirations before starting families.

Digital lifestyles: Changing relationship patterns, delayed marriages and evolving family structures are also influencing fertility choices.

A global trend

India is not alone. Fertility rates have fallen below replacement levels across much of Europe, East Asia and North America.

Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already grappling with shrinking populations, labour shortages and rising numbers of elderly citizens. Governments have introduced incentives ranging from cash benefits to childcare subsidies, but reversing the trend has proved difficult.

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What was once a concern about overpopulation is increasingly becoming a concern about population decline.

What it means for India

A slower-growing population could reduce pressure on resources and public services. Smaller families may also be able to invest more in education and healthcare for each child.

But there are long-term risks. Fewer working-age people could mean labour shortages and a heavier burden on taxpayers to support an aging population. Pension systems and healthcare infrastructure may also come under strain.

For decades, India has benefited from a demographic dividend driven by its young workforce. As fertility rates fall, future growth will depend less on population size and more on productivity, skills and workforce participation.

India’s drop below replacement-level fertility marks a significant demographic milestone. It is not an immediate crisis, but it signals a profound shift that could shape the country’s economy and society for decades to come.