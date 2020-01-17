Sensex hits all-time high of 42,063, Nifty at 12,385: 10 things to know about the rally

Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 42,063 in early trade today amid higher Asian markets after China reported 6.1% economic growth in 2019 and Washington and Beijing signed an interim trade agreement. Nifty rose to 12,385 compared to previous close of Rs 12,355. Sensex had touched 42,000 for first time ever in yesterday's trading session. Sensex hit a record peak of 42,059 and Nifty logged a fresh high of 12,389 in Thursday's trade. Here's a look at ten things to know about the rally in Sensex and Nifty today:
- Bharti Airtel (6%), Reliance Industries (2.20%) and Hero MotoCorp (1.29%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were IndusInd Bank (2.25%), HDFC Bank (0.90%) and Asian Paints (0.60%).
- On Thursday, Sensex closed 59 points higher at 41,932 and Nifty ended 12 points higher at 12,356. All sectoral indices except Nifty metal closed in the green.
- Mid cap and small cap indices rose 97 points and 60 points, respectively to 15,722 and 14,706 on BSE.
- Market breadth was positive with 1,255 stocks trading higher compared to 1,034 falling on BSE.
- Consumer durables and auto stocks led the gains with their indices rising 137 points and 107 points, respectively.
- On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 395 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 184.65 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
- Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS and HCL Tech were trading higher ahead of their quarterly earnings, scheduled for release later in the day.
- According to traders, domestic investors were awaiting key corporate results for cues amid concerns over macroeconomic issues such as higher bank NPAs and a spike in retail inflation.
- 188 stocks hit their upper circuits against 162 falling to lower circuits on BSE. 83 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs compared to 51 touching their 52-week lows.
- Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney rose after S&P 500 hit a new high and Google's parent Alphabet passed $1 trillion in market value. China's economic growth of 6.1% was the lowest since 1990 but forecasters pointed to improved activity in December. They said Wednesday's signing of a truce in the war over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus might help to revive consumer and business confidence. The Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1% higher to 3,076.33 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 24,041.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1% at 28,856.03. Seoul's Kospi added 0.2% to 2,252.96 Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,064.10.
By Aseem Thapliyal