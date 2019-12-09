Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens 82 points higher, Nifty inches toward 11,950, YES Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti lead gains

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday amid higher Asian markets.Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 10 points higher and 18 points lower in early trade. Market breadth was marginally positive with 761 stocks trading higher compared to 759 falling on the BSE.

Here's a look at live updates for Sensex, Nifty today.

10:10 am: Market trading flat. While Sensex is up 5 points to 40, 450, Nifty rises 2 points to 11,924.

10:10 am: Rupee opened 9 paise lower at 71.29 per dollar against previous close of 71.20. However, the Indian currency later gained ground and was trading 6 paise higher at 71.14 against the dollar.

Auto and metal stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 225 points and 87 points, respectively.

9:40 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 867 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 210.72 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 35 am: Asian shares were trading mostly higher on Monday cheered by a buying mood on Wall Street that came at the end of last week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.3% in early trading to 23,414.51, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 6,722.90. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.3% to 2,088.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost earlier gains to inch down 0.2% to 26,451.16. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2% to 2,906.42. Strong US jobs report had put investors in a buying mood on Wall Street, extending the market's winning streak to a third day.

9: 25 am: Top Sensex losers were HCL Tech (1.21%), Tech Mahindra (1.08%) and TCS (1.02%).

9: 20 am : Sensex opened 82 points higher at 40,527, Nifty climbed 18 points to 11,939.

9: 15 am: On Friday, BSE Sensex ended 334 points lower at 40,445, and Nifty fell 96 points to 11,921.