Sensex scales 52,000 mark, Nifty crosses 15,300; Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank top gainers

Sensex zoomed over 500 points to scale the 52,000 mark for the first time ever in early trade today. The 30-stock index rose 566 points to 52,110 against previous close of 51,544. Nifty too hit an all-time high of 15,314, rising 151 points against previous close of 15,163.

On Sensex, top gainers were the HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys rising up to 2.25%. Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the top Nifty gainers ,rising up to 2.7%.

With today's rally, Sensex and Nifty have gained 8.91% and 9.35% since the beginning of this year.

Since February 1 , Sensex has rallied 5,825 points and Nifty has added 1,680 points in the strongest post Budget rally investors has witnessed ever. On January 29, Sensex ended 588.59 points lower at 46,285. Similarly, Nifty closed 182.95 points lower at 13,634. The markets came under selling pressure ahead of the Union Budget next week.

Today's rally was powered by banking stocks with bank Nifty touching all-time high of 36,837.

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Airtel, Vodafone, PowerGrid, ONGC, Godrej Industries

