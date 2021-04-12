Sensex slips 1,400 points amid record Covid-19 cases, prospects of Maharashtra lockdown

Sensex fell 1,400 points in early trade today as rising coronanvirus cases and prospects of another lockdown in Maharashtra weakened investor sentiment. The 30-stock index crashed 1,394 points to 48,197 against previous close of 49,591 Nifty too plunged 365 points to 14,396 in early trade.

India reported 1,69,899 cases of COVID-19 as of 11.30 p.m on April 11. As many as 904 deaths were also recorded on the day. This is the second straight day the country reported more than 1.5 lakh new cases.

Top Sensex losers were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Kotal Bank and Baja Auto falling up to 7.11%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 were trading in red.

On April 9, benchmark indices snapped three-day gaining streak amid weak Asian cues and a record surge in Covid -19 cases (1.31 lakh) in 24 hours. Sensex ended 154.89 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 49,59 and Nifty slipped 38.95 points or 0.26 per cent to 14,834.

Market breadth was negative with 1,953 stocks falling against 460 rising on BSE in early trade. 109 stocks were unchanged in trade today.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 5.68 lakh crore as investor wealth declined 5.68 lakh crore to Rs 203.95 lakh crore. On April 9, market wealth of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 209.63 lakh crore.

Stocks in news: TCS, Infosys, Balrampur Chini Mills, Barbeque Nation and more

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 711 points and 604 points, respectively in early trade.

Banking stocks, consumer durables and auto stocks were the tp losers with their BSE indices slipping 1,387 points ,983 points and 853 points, respectively.

Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, 18 were trading in the red. BSE healthcare index was the only gainer, rising 176 points to 22,901.

Asian markets

Asian markets were trading in red today amid rise in coronavirus cases in many nations. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.5% to 29,611.51 and South Korea's Kospi edged less than 0.1% higher to 3,133.06. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.2% to 28,360.32. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.4% to 6,965.70 and the Shanghai Composite index sank 0.6% to 3,422.70.