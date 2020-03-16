Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 2,000 points lower; Nifty at 9,350 amid weak global equities

Share Market LIVE: Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have opened over 5% lower amid heavy selling in index heavyweight, tracking sell-off in global indices amid coronavirus scare. BSE Sensex traded 1,729 points lower at 32,374 and Nifty traded 494 point slower at 9,460 level. Markets globally traded lower on Monday as invetors were spooked after central banks worldwide depeened rate cuts, in a move to curb the economic shut down due to the spreading COVID-19 virus.

Besides the outbreak in China, the Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are currently 169,610 confirmed cases and 6,518 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 16, 2020. Of this, 77,776 have been recovered globally.The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Coronavirus update

Opening Bell

Sensex and Nifty have opened over 5% lower amid heavy selling in index heavyweight, tracking sell-off in global indices amid coronavirus scare.BSE Sensex traded 1,729 points lower at 32,374 and NSE Nifty traded 494 point slower at 9,460 level

Pre open session

9: 10 AM

BSE Sensex has fallen over 1,000 points or 2.93% at the pre-open session on Monday, while NSE Nifty traded 3% lower at 9,440.

Coronavirus update in India

9:00 AM

The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110. Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday. There were fresh cases in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said. So far India has reported two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka.

Asian indices in red

9:00 AM

SGX Nifty traded at 9,575, down 409 pts or 4.10%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 6.8%, its steepest drop since 2008. China's Shanghai composite fell 4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2% and is down 12.8% this week.Japan's Nikkei was in freefall, dropping 10% and heading for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

In the meanwhile, Australia's benchmark fell 7.6%.

PM Modi proposes SAARC emergency fund

8: 55 AM

PM Modi, in his opening address at South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) proposed formulation of a joint strategy was backed by all the member states and later added, "I propose that we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. India can start by contributing $10 million."

Oil rises today

8: 50 AM

Oil prices fell on concerns about global demand. Brent crude was last off $1.01 at $32.84 per barrel while U.S. crude slipped 60 cents to $31.13 a barrel.

Gold Prices climb higher

8: 50 AM

Gold was up 0.2% at $1,532.99 rose.

Global banks offer measures

8:45 AM

Stock markets and the dollar were roiled on Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in an emergency move and its major peers offered cheap U.S. dollars to break a logjam in global lending markets.

Shanghai blue chips fell 1.5% even as China's central bank surprised with a fresh round of liquidity injections into the financial system.

New Zealand's central bank also shocked by cutting rates 75 basis points to 0.25%, while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) pumped more money into a strained financial system.

Such is the dislocation the Fed cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday to a target range of 0% to 0.25%, and promised to expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

Global indices fall as Fed slashes interest rates in emergency move to combat slowdown amid virus

Stocks in news today

8: 40 AM

Stocks to watch today on March 16: Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Lasa Supergenerics, HDFC Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Indian Oil among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Market Perspective

8: 35 AM

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty is likely to open on a muted note amid mixed global indices on Monday. SGX nifty trades 3% lower, indicating a negative opening for the equity market. Although other Asian as well as Wall Street indices were trading in the green, rising 2-3% amid new hopes from policymakers on taking severe measures against the spreading COVID-19 virus.

Closing on last Friday

8: 30 AM

In the biggest intra-day recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, equity market indices Sensex and Nifty gained over 5,000 points from day's low and closed 4% higher by Friday's closing bell. Amid high buying in the index heavyweights, BSE Sensex ended 1,325 points higher at 34,103 and Nifty closed 433 points higher at 10,023.