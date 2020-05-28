Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty at 9,400; IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty climbed higher on Thursday, the F&O expiry day, on back of positive global trend amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Sensex traded 350 points higher at 31,973 and Nifty rose 101 points to 9,424. Yesterday, Sensex closed 995 points higher at 31,605 and Nifty ended 285 points higher at 9,314. Companies set to announce their earnings are Ceat, Agro Tech Foods, Daawat, Federal Bank, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Radico, TVS Motors, Wendt among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.52 AM: Global cues

Asian stocks continued yesterday's climb over growing optimism about economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, offseting immediate concerns about a standoff between US and China over Hong Kong.

Wall Street stocks surged yesterday, as invetsors grew more optimistic about the economy reopening. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 25724, up 190 points or 0.74%.

9.43AM: Market rises further

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty climbed higher on Thursday, the F&O expiry day, on back of positive global trend amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Sensex traded 350 points higher at 31,973 and Nifty rose 101 points to 9,424.

9. 30 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings today are Ceat, Agro Tech Foods, Daawat, Federal Bank, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Radico, TVS Motors, Wendt among others.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday on back of positive global trend, amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Sensex opened 200 points higher at 31,810 and Nifty rose 35 points to 9,350.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 28

Ujjivan Financial, United Spirits, Wendt, Ceat, Federal Bank, Lupin, TVS Motor among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

9.00 AM: Nifty outlook

As per technical indicators Nifty turned from mix to bullish, which could lead the index towards 9,500 and 9,600 levels. In case of any decline, NIFTY will find supports around 9,000 mark and then at 8,800 level.

As for the day, Nifty's support is placed at around 9,140 and then at 9,000 levels, while resistance is observed at 9,430 and then at 9,500 levels.

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, rupee ended at 75.62 per dollar compared to its earlier close of 75.66 per dollar

8. 40 AM: FII, DII Action

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 334.74 crore while DIIs bought Rs 2,408.85 crore worth in equities on Wednesday

8. 30 AM: Closing bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed majorly bullish on Wednesday, on back of positive overseas markets, buying pressure in banking and financials and better than estimate earnings. Reversing from two days of straight losses, Sensex closed 995 points higher at 31,605, Nifty ended 285 points higher at 9,314.