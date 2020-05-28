Stocks in news: Ujjivan Financial, United Spirits, Wendt, Ceat, Federal Bank, Lupin, TVS Motor and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Ceat, Agro Tech Foods, Daawat, Federal Bank, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Radico, TVS Motors, Wendt will be reporting their quarterly results today.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-Sensex closed 995 points higher at 31,605 and Nifty ended 285 points higher at 9,314

-On the currency front, rupee ended at 75.62 per dollar compared to its earlier close of 75.66 per dollar

-On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 334.74 crore while DIIs bought Rs 2,408.85 crore worth in equities on Wednesday

Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues; SGX Nifty rises 30 points

United Spirits: The company reported 52% drop in its net profit at Rs 58 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 123 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 12% (YoY) to Rs 6,426 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,292 crore in a year ago period.

Ujjivan Financial Services: The company reported 48% rise in its net profit at Rs 64 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 43 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income grew 36% (YoY) to Rs 805 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 590 crore in a year ago period.

Dabur: The company reported 24% drop in its net profit at Rs 281 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 370 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 12% (YoY) to Rs 1,865 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,128 crore in a year ago period.

JSW Holdings: The company reported a 27% fall in net profit at Rs 9 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 13 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 0.08% (YoY) to Rs 11.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 11.82 crore in a year-ago period

Sun Pharma: The company reported a 37% fall in profit at Rs 399 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 635 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 14% (YoY) to Rs 8,184 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,164 crore in a year-ago period.

Tube Investments of India: The company reported a 26% rise in profit before tax at Rs 108 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Company's total income lower (YoY) at Rs 935 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1224 crore in a year-ago period.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail : The company reported profit before tax at Rs 57 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 149 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's revenue recorded 8% growth at Rs 8743 crore. Company's board has also approved Rs 1000 crore rights issue of equity shares.

Manappuram Finance: Company's financial resources and management committee of the board of directors has approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures upto Rs 500 crore.

Earnings Today: Ceat, Agro Tech Foods, Daawat, Federal Bank, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Radico, TVS Motors, Wendt, IIFL, Heidelberg, Tata Steel Long Products, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, Prism Johnson, Inditrade Capital, Expleo Solutions, Chembond Chemicals among others will announce their Q3 results today