Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty expected to open lower amid weak global cues

Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices are expected to open on a negative note, tracking global markets as investors are spooked over the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

SGX Nifty Futures traded marginally higher today, up 98 points at 9,201.This is in contrast to its Asian couterparts, sugessting a muted opening in domestic grounds.

Investors were also anticipating rate cute by the apex lender RBI post market hours. However, the apex bank did not pass any ratecut. Further, RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas added, "Our responses will neither be pre-mature nor delayed". RBI next MPC meet is scheduled to be between 31 March - 3 April, 2020.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Global Scenario

8:45AM

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.93%, the S&P 500 lost 11.98% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.32%.

In Asia, Nikkie, Straits Times, Hang Seng fell marginally.

In Europe, FTSE, CAC and DAX indices fell 4-5%.

SGX Nifty

8:35 AM

SGX Nifty Futures traded marginally higher today, up 98 points at 9,201.This is in contrast to its Asian couterparts, sugessting a muted opening in domestic grounds.

Stocks in news

8:25 AM

GIC Housing, Lasa Supergenerics, HAL, Indian Oil, Emami and more among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks in news: GIC Housing, Lasa Supergenerics, HAL, Indian Oil, Emami and more

Closing on Monday

8:15AM

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty recorded the second biggest single-day fall on Monday ended almost 8% lower, amid heavy selling in global indices amid heightened fears of coronavirus. Sensex ended 2,713 points lower at 31,390 and Nifty closed 756 points lower at 9,199. All the sectors closed in red today, with 8 to 9% fall registered in private banking, financials, realty and metal indices.