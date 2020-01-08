Stocks in focus: RCom, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, TCS, MMTC, NMDC, BHEL and others

Stocks in the news: Reliance Communications, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, MMTC, NMDC, BHEL among others are the top stocks to watch out for Thursday's trading session

MMTC, NMDC, BHEL: Shares of tthe PSU listed companies, namely Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation Ltd (MMTC), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and Bharat Heavy Electrals Ltd (BHEL) will be in focus today after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved in-principle strategic disinvestment of equity shareholding in these PSU, including Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and MECON.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Shares of telecom majors like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are likely to be in focus after they mentioned their review petitions against the apex court's earlier verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), and sought an urgent hearing on Wednesday. The matter was brought before the SC bench led by Justice Arun Mishra for urgent hearing.

Oil Stocks: Shares of crude oil-linked companies such as paints, tyres, oil marketing companies (OMCs) and aviation firms will be focus amid the continuous rise in oil prices on back of ongoing tensions between US and Iran.

Reliance Communications: Company announced that the Meeting Of Committee of Creditors that was scheduled on Wednesday has been postponed & shall be held on Thursday, January 9.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) : The IT major announced that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has successfully moved its core policy administration system for its travel lines of businesses onto TCS BaNCSTM Cloud for Insurance.

CSB Bank: The lender has appointed BK Divakara as Cheif Financial Officer (CFO) for the company.

Birlasoft: Company announced that CARE Ratings Limited has rated the long term bank facilities as CARE AA- and rated the outlook stable for an amount of Rs 450 crore.

Vedanta: The company after its board meeting said it would issue 20,000 non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 2,000 crore with a maturity of 10 years.