Share Market Live: Sensex rises 226 points, Nifty crosses 11,650; Vedanta, Tata Motors, Tata Steel top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note today ahead of RBI's monetary policy on April 4 amid higher Asian markets. Analysts expect RBI to cut key rates which would push the market higher. While the Sensex rallied 226 points to 38,899 in early trade, the Nifty climbed 55 points to 11,673.The Sensex and Nifty are trading close to their record highs of 38,989 and 11,760 hit in August last year.

On Friday, Sensex and Nifty closed in the green powered by gains in metal and auto stocks. While the Sensex closed 127 points higher at 38,672, the Nifty gained 53 points to 11,623 level.

9: 50 am: Tata Motors share price rose over 5.5% to 184 in trade today after its UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive expressed disappointment over S&P's decision to downgrade the company to 'B+' with credit watch negative.

The firm said it expects improved financial results in the fourth quarter period to March 31, 2019, compared to the first nine months of the financial year, with significant positive cashflow in the fourth quarter.

Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to execute its product plans and Project Charge turnaround strategy to deliver 2.5 billion pound sterling of cashflow improvements by March 2020, it added.

9: 32 am: Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 109 points and 133 points higher in early trade.

9: 30 am: Market breadth was positive with 1054 stocks trading higher compared to 321 falling on the BSE.

9: 27 am: Metals and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 258 points and 235 points, respectively.

9: 25 am: Among 19 BSE sectoral indices, oil and gas index was the only loser falling 50 points to 15,220.

9: 22 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 86 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1724 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 20 am: Vedanta (3.21%), Tata Motors (2.25%), Tata Steel (2.20%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9:15 am: Top Sensex losers were ONGC (1%), Coal India (0.97%) and HDFC (0.45%).

9:00 am: Forex, bond markets closed today for annual account closing of banks. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The rupee closed at 69.15 per dollar on Friday and the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.49 percent.

8:55 am: Stocks finished broadly higher on Friday as Wall Street closed out the first quarter with the market's biggest gain in nearly a decade. The S&P 500 index gained 18.96 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,834.40. The index also notched a gain for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,928.68. The Nasdaq composite added 60.16 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,729.32. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,539.74.