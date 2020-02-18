Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 290 points, Nifty below 12,000; YES Bank drops 4%

Share Market LIVE: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty countinued to decline on a bearish note for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking losses in PSU banking, realty and metal scrips. Selling by investors was across sectors, following global trend amid growing concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus epidemic. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 200 points lower at 40,825 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 65 points lower at 11, 980. Sector-wise, all the indices traded in the red, with PSU Banking metal, realty, dropping over 1%. Overseas, US stocks followed bearish trend from Asian markets over the coronavirus outbreak that has slowed production and weakened demand in China.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Bank Of Baroda hits nw 52-week low

10: 30 AM

Bank Of Baroda shares declined 2.6% to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 80.8 today over the news that the Calcutta High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to contemplate taking suitable steps against the Bank of Baroda (BoB) such as cancelling its license for failing to honour a bank guarantee furnished by a third party to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

The court was hearing a case filed by IOCL against the BoB as the bank did not release the payment with regards to a bank guarantee worth Rs 6.97 crore provided to it (IOCL) by Simplex Projects Ltd.

Bank of Baroda vs IOCL case: RBI can cancel the bank's license, says Calcutta HC

Global Market Update

10: 25 AM

Asian stock traded lower due to coronavirus outbreak that slowed production and weakened demand in China. The coronavirus, now called Covid-19, has claimed 1,380 lives and infected 63,851 according to Chinese authorities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.20% while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.59%.

While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down only modestly, the industrials-heavy Dow suffered a larger decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.31 points, or 0.43%, to 29,297, the S&P 500 lost 5.97 points, or 0.18%, to 3,367.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.85 points, or 0.15%, to 9,697.12.

YES Bank drops 4%

10: 09 AM

Yes Bank stock has lost 9.13% in the last 2 days and today touched an intraday low of Rs 34.9, declining 6.06% on BSE. The stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.83%.Yes Bank is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. It has underperformed Banking sector by 4.28%.

LIC Housing tanks 4%

10: 07 AM

Shares of LIC Housing Finance has been 13.35% in the last 3 days and touched an intraday low of Rs 364, declining 4.17% today.

The government seems to have estimated the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) at around Rs 13-15 lakh crore.

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian, in a media interaction, indicated that the government may easily mobilise Rs 90,000 crore by divesting 6-7 per cent stake in the state-owned insurance giant.

Airline stocks trade in red

10: 05 AM

Airline stocks were trading lower after domestic passenger air traffic growth for the month of January came in in at 2.2% to 1.27 crore compared to the same month in 2019, according to data released by aviation regulator DGCA on Monday. In comparison, the growth in domestic traffic in December 2019 was 2.56% compared to December 2018.

DGCA stated in its report, "The passenger load factor in the month of January 2020 has shown decreasing trend compared to previous month due to end of tourist season."

The passenger load factors of Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India declined in January 2020 as compared to December last year, as per the DGCA data.

Domestic air passenger traffic increased by 2.2% in January, says DGCA

AGR Dues: telecom stocks down

10: 00 AM

Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading flat, tracking trend in other telecom cos such as Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices that declined over 9% The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd for extension in the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licenses by March 17.

Bharti Airtel paid Rs 10,000 crore in dues to DoT and said it would pay remaining dues by March 17. Vodafone too paid Rs 2,500 crore as part payment of dues to the department of telecommunications (DoT) for adjusted gross revenue on Monday

AGR issue: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says telecom department actively engaging with telecom companies

AGR dues: Telcos' payout to lower FY20 fiscal deficit to 3.5%, says SBI Ecowrap

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Niftycountinued to decline on a bearish note for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, tracking losses in PSU banking, realty and metal scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 200 points lower at 40,825 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 65 points lower at 11, 980. Sector-wise, all the indices traded in the red, with PSU Banking metal, realty, dropping over 1.

Stocks in news today

9: 00 AM

Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Stocks in news: JSW Energy, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Firstsource Solutions and more

Last CLose

8: 45 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the red on first trading day of this week. While Sensex closed 202 points lower at 41,055, Nifty lost 67 points to 12,045.Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the red. Top gainers were Titan (1.86%), Nestle India (1.70%) and TCS (0.89%). ONGC, Sun Pharma and NTPC were the top Sensex losers. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in red. Earlier, benchmark indices started on a positive note. While Sensex opened over 70 points higher at 41,324, Nifty climbed 18 points to 12,131.