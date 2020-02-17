Infographic: Inside Coronavirus-hit Chinese economy

Chinese economy is in a slowdown which is likely to get much worse due to coronavirus outbreak.

The slowdown will drag down global economic growth, according to IMF. Global supply chain has been disrupted since many factories are shut in China. Inside China, the situation is much worse as the death toll rises everyday. The crisis has led to a shortage of medical supplies. It's so bad some units of car and tech companies are producing masks to help fight the epidemic.

