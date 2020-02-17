Business Today
Infographic: Inside Coronavirus-hit Chinese economy

Chinese economy has seen a sudden shock with the outbreak of coronavirus in one of the country's top industrial hubs Wuhan. Many challenges lie ahead for the Asian giant as it continues to fight the epidemic

Mukesh Adhikary | Mohsin Shaikh   New Delhi     Last Updated: February 17, 2020  | 22:11 IST
Chinese economy is in a slowdown which is likely to get much worse due to coronavirus outbreak.

The slowdown will drag down global economic growth, according to IMF. Global supply chain has been disrupted since many factories are shut in China. Inside China, the situation is much worse as the death toll rises everyday. The crisis has led to a shortage of medical supplies. It's so bad some units of car and tech companies are producing masks to help fight the epidemic.

Tags: Coronavirus | Chinese economy
