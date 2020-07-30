Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 600 points, Nifty at 11,200; RIL, HDFC, Torrent Pharma Q1 result today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on July 30: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday, the expiry day for futures contract of the month, in line to the positive trend overseas. Sensex gained 197 points at pre-open session to 38,259 and Nifty gained 64 points higher at 11,267.

9.09 AM: Pre open session

8. 55 AM: Earnings Today

Reliance Industries, HDFC, Piramal Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Torrent Pharma among other companies will report their Q1 earnings today.