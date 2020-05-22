Share Market Live: Sensex falls 300 points to 30,626, Nifty down 100 points post RBI rate cut

Sensex and Nifty opened lower today as Asian markets were trading in the red after China said it would not set a specific target for economic growth this year considering the impact of coronavirus on the economy. Subsequently, Hang Seng was trading 4% lower at 23,320. On Thursday, Sensex ended 114 points higher at 30,932 and Nifty gained 39 points to 9,106.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

10: 25 am: Sensex falls 300 points to 30,626, Nifty down 100 points to 9,011.

10: 15 am: Repo rate cut by 40 bps to 4%, reverse repo rate reduced to 3.35%.

RBI Governor press conference LIVE updates: Repo rate cut by 40 bps to 4%; loan moratorium extended by 3 more months

10: 00 am: Banking stocks trading lower as RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is speaking at a press conference. BSE bankex is down 100 points to 20,308. SBI is the only gainer rising 1.09% to Rs 153.60 on the index

9: 50 am : RIL stock trading 0.58% higher at Rs 1,447 on BSE. Reliance Industries said KKR would invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

9:40 am: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today. The address comes ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meet scheduled to take place between June 3-5.

9:31 am : Indices turn green. Sensex gains 45 points, Nifty rises 20 points.

: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 were trading in the red.

9: 20 am : Infosys, SBI and Tech Mahindra were top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.90%.

9: 15 am: Sensex opens 110 points lower at 30,822 and Nifty falls 39 points to 9,067.

9: 10 am : Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed more data showing the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic and another flareup in tensions between the USand China. The S&P 500 slid 23.10 points to 2,948.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.4%, to 24,474.12. The Nasdaq composite lost 90.90 points, or 1%, to 9,284.88.