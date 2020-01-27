Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, M&M Financial, CG Power, Tata Coffee, Cummins and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Maruti Suzuki, M&M Financial, CG Power and Solutions, Tata Coffee and Cummins among others.

InterGlobe Aviation Q3: The company reported a 168% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 495.97 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 185.16 crore recorded in year-ago period. Total income rose 25.46% (YoY) to Rs 9,931 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,916 crore in the same period last financial year. PAT grew 4.49% (YoY) during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 2.34% in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,960 crore in Q3 FY20 compared to Rs 1,672.9 crore in Q3FY19. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation closed 0.54% lower at Rs 1,492 on BSE.

HDFC: The mortgage lender reported a 24.26% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,196 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 3,377 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 17.93% (YoY) to Rs 28,966 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 24,587 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's PAT Margin grew 14.47% (YoY) during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 13.73% in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. HDFC's board has approved raising up to Rs 45,000 crore through NCDs. Shares of HDFC closed 2.25% lower at Rs 2,395 on BSE.

Torrent Pharma Q3: The company reported a 2% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 251 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 246 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. The company's total income fell 4.1%(YoY) to Rs 1,966 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,051 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's EBITDA was down 3.7% (YoY) at Rs 540 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 561 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Shares of Torrent Pharma closed 0.15% higher at Rs 2,039 on BSE.

Dr Reddy's Q3: The Pharma major posted net loss of Rs 569 crore as against Rs 485 crore in the same period last year, due to loss because of impairment of non-current assets of Rs 1,320 crore. EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at Rs 586 crore as against Rs 572 crore in a year ago period. Company's EBITDA was up 24.1% (YoY) at Rs 1,037 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 865 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed 5.13% higher at Rs 3,188 on BSE.

DCM Shriram Q3: The company reported a 22% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 175.4 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 225.6 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 3.7% (YoY) to Rs 2,195 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,115 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA fell 23% to Rs 259.4 crore in Q3 FY20 compared to Rs 337 crore in Q3FY19. Shares of DCM Shriram closed 1.62% lower at Rs 387 on BSE.

Wockhardt Q3: Wockhardt's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to a loss of Rs 71.1 crore (YoY) during the same period previous year. Revenue fell 16.9% to Rs 869 crore in Q3 FY20 as compared to Rs 1,045 crore during Q3 FY19 on a yearly basis. Other income in October-December quarter stood at Rs 17.2 crore from Rs 2.1 crore (YoY) in the same period last fiscal. Following the results, Wockhardt shares rose 18% higher to Rs 352.90 on BSE.

Q3 Earnings Today: Maruti Suzuki, Central Bank Of India, Tata Coffee, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, CG Power And Industrial Solutions, Maharashtra Scooters, Manappuram Finance, Cummins India, Honda Siel Power Products, Duncan Engineering, JK Lakshmi Cement, IFB Industries, Infibeam Avenues, Mastek, Ramco Systems, Sagar Cements, Swaraj Engines, Tube Investments Of India, TTK Healthcare, Wabco India, VIP Clothing among others will announce their Q3 earnings today.