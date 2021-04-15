Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Motherson Sumi Systems and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower today as lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra and a negative trend in SGX Nifty may impact investor sentiment. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 92 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 14,683. Domestic stock markets were shut on Wednesday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. On Tuesday, Sensex closed 660 points higher at 48,544 and Nifty rose 194 points to 14,504.

Top Sensex gainers were M&M, Bajaj twins, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank rising up to 8.02%. Top Sensex losers were TCS, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech falling up to 4.21%. A rally in the beaten down financial, auto stocks and a rise in metal shares due to jump in commodity prices led to the rebound post Covid 2.0 crash on April 13.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in news today.

Bharti Airtel: The telco has announced a new corporate structure that will allow the firm to increase its focus on digital assets and unlock value from India's digital opportunity. It has formed a new subsidiary, Airtel Ltd, which will house all its telecom business.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The production of Sputnik V vaccine in India will be increased only from the next quarter. Till then, Dr Reddy's, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, will primarily import the shots from Russia.

Infosys: The IT firm has posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,076 crore for the March 2021 quarter over the year-ago period buoyed by large deal wins, and announced an up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback programme at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share. Infosys expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14 per cent in constant currency, backed by good, broad-based demand across industries.

Tata Motors: Group's global wholesales, including those of Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43% year-on-year to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. The Tata Group firm reported a 39% rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Moody's Investors Service has revised the company's rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating. The improved outlook with the affirmed rating reflects the sustainability of earnings and de-leveraging witnessed in the last two quarters despite growth challenges due to the global pandemic.

JSW Steel: The company's subsidiary JSW Steel Italy S.r.l has completed the acquisition of 30.73% stake in GSI Lucchini S.p.A. In December 2020, a share purchase agreement was signed between subsidiary JSW Steel Italy S.r.l. and Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa, for buying 30.73 percent share capital of GSI for 1 million euro.

Aditya Birla Capital: The board has cleared an initial public offering of subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. The IPO will comprise an offer for sale of up to 28.5 lakh shares of face value of Rs 5 held by the company in the AMC, the company said.