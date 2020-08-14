Stocks in news: Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Eicher Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Hindalco, NTPC, Glenmark Pharma, Berger Paints, United Breweries, Indian Bank, MRF, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply among others.

Bank of India: Lender's board has approved raising up to Rs 8,000 crore by preferential issue, QIP, further public offer.

Gateway Distriparks: Company's rights issue has been closed yesterday and was subscribed 1.24 times.

Jindal Steel & Power: The company has started supply of 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for the completion of Kolkata Metro's Joka-Esplanade corridor. So far, JSPL has supplied 1300 MT of 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to RVNL, the remaining delivery of 1700 MT will be made within a week.

Tata Steel: The company posted a net loss of Rs 4,373.6 crore in Q1FY21 as against a profit of Rs 699.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 32.4% to Rs 24,288.5 crore from Rs 35,947.1 crore, YoY.

BPCL: The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,076 crore in Q1FY21 as against a loss of Rs 1,361 crore QoQ. Revenue fell 43.8% to Rs 38,785.1 crore from Rs 68,991.4 crore, QoQ.

Hero MotoCorp: The company's net profit in Q1FY21 fell 95.1 percent to Rs 61.3 crore as against Rs 1,257.3 crore YoY. Company's revenue declined 63% to Rs 2,971.5 crore from Rs 8,030.3 crore, YoY.

City Union Bank: The bank's net profit in Q1FY21 fell 16.9% to Rs 154.3 crore from Rs 185.6 croreYoY. Company's net interest income (NII) rose 4.8% to Rs 437 crore from Rs 416.8 crore, YoY.

Eicher Motors: The company reported a loss of Rs 55.2 crore in Q1FY21 versus a profit of Rs 451.8 crore in Q1FY20. Revenue fell 65.6% to Rs 818.2 crore from Rs 2,381.9 crore, YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo's July passenger load factor stood at 60.2% versus 60.7% in June. Market share in July was at 60.4% versus 52.8% in June.

SpiceJet: Company's July passenger load factor was at 70% versus 68% in June. July market share stood at 15.7% versus 16.8% in June.

Earnings today: Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Berger Paints, Bodal Chemicals, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, Emkay Global, Finolex Cables, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply Industries, HG Infra Engineering, IIFL Wealth Management, Indian Bank, MRF, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, New India Assurance Company, Ramco Cements, Sun TV Network, United Breweries, Varroc Engineering, Voltas, VRL Logistics, Zuari Global among others will reprt April-June quarter earnings today.