Share Market News Live: Sensex up 122 points, Nifty at 11,353; Hindalco, Berger Paints, MRF Q1 results today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 14: Domestic benchmark indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, erasing yesterday's decline amid mixed global equities.Sensex was rising 149 points higher at 38,459 and Nifty gained 52 points to trade at 11,353. Yesterday, Sensex ended 59 points lower at 38,310 and Nifty lost 7 points to 11,300. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Hindalco, NTPC, Glenmark Pharma, Berger Paints, United Breweries, Indian Bank, MRF, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply among others will also set the tone for the stock market today.

9.31 AM: Stocks in news today

Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Eicher Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 23 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday as investors remained cautious after impasse over the next round of coronavirus aid worth $1 trillion in the US.

US, stocks closed on mixed note on Thursday as investors digested better-than-expected unemployment data and monitored the stalemate in stimulus negotiations.

9. 17 AM: Opening session

9. 07 AM: FII/ DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 416.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 763.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August, provisional data showed.

8. 55 AM: Market outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Global cues were also mixed as Asian markets ended positively while European markets were trading in the negative. Uncertainty in global markets has emerged due to the doubtful US stimulus package and the impact of the US-China trade meeting over the weekend. Domestic stock valuation concerns and continuing high rate of virus infections impacted the Indian markets."

8. 50 AM: India's Retail inflation

India's retail inflation stood at 6.93% for the month of July as against 6.23% in the month-ago period, data released yesterday showed. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate for June has been revised from 6.09% to 6.23%.

8. 45 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Angel Broking, Nifty doesn't have enough strength to go beyond the sturdy wall of 11350-11400 as well. The index needs to break below 11238, which will result in some immediate correction towards 11125-11064.

Now, investors are keeping an eye over the US-China key trade talks scheduled on August 15, 2020. Breakthrough in the stalled US stimulus talks will decide the direction for equity markets.

8. 40 AM: Earnings Today

Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Berger Paints, Bodal Chemicals, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, Emkay Global, Finolex Cables, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply Industries, HG Infra Engineering, IIFL Wealth Management, Indian Bank, MRF, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, New India Assurance Company, Ramco Cements, Sun TV Network, United Breweries, Varroc Engineering, Voltas, VRL Logistics, Zuari Global among others will reprt April-June quarter earnings today.

8. 35 AM: Nifty technical indicators

Commenting on Nifty's near term technical outlook, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The Nifty has resumed its up move after a brief pause yesterday. We should be heading to levels closer to 11500 during the course of this month's expiry. The support for the Nifty is at 11150 so a closing below that level could be kept as a stop for all long trades."

8. 30 AM: Closing on Thursday

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session amid record surge in coronavirus cases and mixed global cues. Gains in consumer durables and capital goods stocks were offset by a fall in pharma and financial stocks. Sensex ended 59 points lower at 38,310 and Nifty lost 7 points to 11,300.

Sensex, Nifty end lower for second straight session; pharma stocks lead losses