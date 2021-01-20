Stocks in news: Tata Communications, Sterlite Tech, Sun Pharma, Ceat, L&T Infotech

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, Federal Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, L&T Technology Services.

Tata Communications: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 309.4 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 384.8 crore in Q2FY21, while its revenue fell to Rs 4,222.8 crore from Rs 4,401.1 crore QoQ.

Federal Bank: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced stake in the bank to 2.4 percent in December quarter from 2.71 percent in September quarter.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company reported profit at Rs 313.53 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 294.11 crore in Q3FY20. Its total income rose to Rs 3,058.91 crore from Rs 2,798.9 crore YoY.

Sterlite Technologies: The company completed the acquisition (through its wholly-owned subsidiary) of 100% stake in Optotec S.p.A, a leading optical interconnect company.

Maruti Suzuki: The company plans launching an upgraded Swift in Q4FY21 and all-new Celerio in Q1FY22, as per media reports.

Sun Pharma: The company received US FDA approval for Epoprostenol Sodium injection used to treat symptoms of primary pulmonary hypertension.

Ceat: Company reported 149% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132 crore for the quarter ended December, while its net sales during the quarter surged 26% YoY to Rs 2,221 crore.

Sobha: Company said its subsidiary Sobha Highrise Ventures Private Ltd has bought 100% shares Of Annalakshmi Land Developers at Rs 175.16 per share.

IIFL Finance: The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary IIFL Home Finance Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank have entered into a co-lending arrangement for extending MSME loans.

L&T Infotech: The company reported a net profit of Rs 519.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 456.8 crore in Q2FY21. YoY, profit increased by 37%. while its revenue rose to Rs 3,152.8 crore from Rs 2,998.4 QoQ.

