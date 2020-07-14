Stocks in news: Biocon, Wipro, Mindtree, Motherson Sumi, ITC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Wipro, Mindtree, Century Textiles, Delta Corp, Oberoi Realty, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure among others.

Biocon: Company will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around Rs 8,000 per vial.

Motherson Sumi: Company said Moody's Investors Service downgraded company's rating outlook to 'negative' from 'ratings under review' on account of expected weak financial performance in ongoing fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City Union Bank: The private sector lender said its board has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore through equity and debt.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Company said it has cut the price of antiviral drug Favipiravir by 27% to Rs 75 per tablet for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ITC: The Company said it was partnering with Zomato to offer customers dining experiences in the comfort of their home. Earlier in MAy, ITC had announced its partnership with Swiggy.

Earnings Today: Wipro, Mindtree, Century Textiles, Delta Corp, Oberoi Realty, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure among others are scheduled to announce their April-June quarter earnings today.