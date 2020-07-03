Stocks in news: Cadila, RIL, Muthoot Finance, Axis Bank, Affle India, HDFC Life

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Reliance Industries: Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of . 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Tata Power: Company said it will raise Rs 2,600 crore from Tata Sons by allotting shares on a preferential basis to the parent firm. The company will allot 49,05,66,037 shares to Tata Sons at Rs 53 per share, at a premium of 15% from the last close.

Axis Bank: The lender said it will wind down and close the operations of its subsidiary Axis Bank UK Limited.

HDFC Life Insurance: The company will be included in the Nifty50 index, by replacing Vedanta from July 31

PNC Infratech: Company said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its credit rating on the long term bank facilities of the company's four subsidiaries.

Affle India: The company said it will acquire an 8% stake in OSLabs Pte Ltd, Singapore (Indus OS), India's largest independent indigenous apps store, for $2.86 million.

Strides Pharma: Company said it has received USFDA approval for generic of Gilenya capsule.

Sun Pharma: Company said it has received USFDA approval for generic of Protonix drug.

GPT Infraprojects: The company has bagged an order valued at Rs 102.80 crore.

PI Industries: The company has launched QIP worth Rs 2,000 crore at a floor price fixed at Rs 1,534.24 per share.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL): The company has approved a group reorganization plan. It announced the demerger of Domestic Wiring Harness (DWH) business from MSSL into a new company and subsequent merger of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) into MSSL. (Image: Reuters)

Muthoot Finance: Company board plans to meet on July 18 to consider the proposal for share split and to seek approval of shareholders for increase borrowing powers from existing Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare: Company said Zydus' vaccine for COVID-19 (ZyCoV-D) has successfully completed preclinical development and has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate human clinical trials.

LIC: LIC, one of the major equity investors in India has made fresh investments in 16 stocks during the March quarter. These 16 stocks included HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Adhunik Metaliks, Amara Raja Batteries, Birla Tyres and Tata Consumer Products.