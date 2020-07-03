Share Market LIVE: Sensex pre-opens 120 points higher, Nifty at 10,495, RIL, Cadila, Axis Bank in focus

Sensex, Nifty Updates Sensex and Nifty pre-opened bullish on Friday, amid positive global European and Asian equities. At pre-open session today, Sensex was trading 147 points higher at 35,991 and Nifty was rising 63 points higher at 10,493. Positive news around the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine and not so weak key economic data from US and China also keptmomentum upwards in equity markets worldwide. Yesterday, Sensex closed 429 points higher to 35,843 and Nifty rose 121 points higher at 10,551, led by gains in financials and auto stocks.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

8. 55 AM: Stocks in focus today

Cadila, Muthoot Finance, Tata Power, RIL, Axis Bank, PNC Infratech, Affle India, Sun Pharma, Strides Pharma, HDFC Life, Motherson Sumi, LIC among others are the top stocks to watch out for Friday's trading session.

8. 44 AM: Nifty outlook

"On technical terms, Nifty index managed to surpass the critical hurdle of 10,550 levels," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking and added that the index was eyeing 10,700 levels now.

8. 40 AM: Global cues

Positive news around the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine and not so weak key economic data from US and China also keptmomentum upwards in equity markets worldwide.

Expressing views over market, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Global markets are awaiting US employment figures, due out later today, to see the progress of the US economy and its resultant impact on global economic growth. Indian benchmark indices have sustained their momentum while upsides seem to be limited."

8. 35 AM: Market expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open bullish on Friday, amid positive global European and Asian equities.

8. 30 AM: Rupee outlook

On rupee near term outlook, Anuj Gupta (DVP-Commodities & Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," Today, Rupee is trading above 3 month high and trading at 74.88 levels on the expectation of positive outcome over India China tension. Positive equity markets and expectation of recovery from potential covid-19 vaccine. Progress on the vaccine front is also supportive for rupee."

8. 25 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee, the local currency ended at 75.01 per US dollar against Wednesday's close of 75.59 per US dollar.

8. 20 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty closed majorly bullish on Thursday, amid positive global European and Asian equities. Positive news around the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine also kept gain momentum in equity markets worldwide. Extending gains for second straight session, Sensex closed 429 points higher to 35,843 and Nifty rose 121 points higher at 10,551, led by gains in financials and auto stocks.

