Stocks in news: PVR, SAIL, Future Retail, HDFC, Voltas

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company will raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Zensar Technologies: The company has launched a blockchain-based contract management solution for companies.

PVR: The company reported a net loss of Rs 225.6 crore in Q1FY21 as against a profit of Rs 17.6 crore, YoY.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL): Company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,226.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 102.68 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter.

Future Retail: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 561.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 159.24 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

NBCC: Company reported a 80% drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended Juneas against Rs 51.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Raymond: The company reported consolidated net loss to Rs 247.60 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020,as against a net loss of Rs 12.20 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

HUDCO: Company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 203.4 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 335.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Apollo Hospitals: The company reported a net loss of Rs 226.2 crore in Q1FY21 as against a profit of Rs 49.2 crore, YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company's board has approved the closure of QIP issue and approved the issue price at Rs 196.37 per share aggregating to Rs 682.87 crore.

Central Bank of India: The bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 bps across all tenors, effective from Tuesday.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC): JP Morgan Funds purchased shares of the company worth Rs 288 crore via an open market transaction.

Voltas: The company on Monday announced it has completed two sewage treatment plants in Bihar under the Namami Gange project.

Indoco Remedies: Company said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Olanzapine tablets, indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.