Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 170 points, Nifty at 11,509; Bajaj Finance, HDFC Twins top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 15: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 19 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. On Tesday's opening session, Sensex traded 160 points higher at 38,917 and Nifty gained 42 points to 11,482. Yesterday, Sensex fell 97 points to 39,756 and Nifty ended 43 points lower at 11,421.

9. 44 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 294.42 lakh confirmed cases and 9.32 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, India's death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 80,808 and total coronavirus cases to 49.26 lakh as of Tuesday.

9. 34 AM: India's retail inflation

India's retail inflation for the month of August stood at 6.69%, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday showed. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate for July has been revised to 6.73% from 6.93%.

9. 24 AM: Global Markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly higher today as investors weer bouyed from key economic data from China like retail sales and industrial production. In Wall Street, stocks ended sharply higher on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and lifted Tech sentiments.

9. 18 AM: Opening session

On Tesday's opening session, Sensex traded 160 points higher at 38,917 and Nifty gained 42 points to 11,482.

9.10AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 298.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 120.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 September, provisional data showed.

9.00 AM: Stocks to watch today on September 15

PVR, SAIL, Future Retail, HDFC, Voltas among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

8. 50 AM: Nifty outlook

On Nifty's technicals, Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said,"As far as levels are concerned, 11550-11650 are likely to act as immediate hurdles; whereas on the lower side, 11350-11200 would be seen as a key support zone."

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee pared early gains and settled 5 paise higher at 73.48 per dollar, tracking muted trend from domestic equities.

8. 30 AM:Closing yesterday

Sensex, Nifty Highlights on September 14: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish by the afternoon session on Monday and closed lower, tracking mixed cues from European and Asian markets. Sensex fell 97 points to 39,756 and Nifty ended 43 points lower at 11,421.

