100 days of Modi 3.0: Top 10 Nifty gainers, global challenges and what investors should look out for

As the Modi 3.0 government completes its first 100 days, the Indian stock market has shown a notable performance, reflecting investor sentiment and economic policies.

Sensex and Nifty

The Sensex, a benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has surged by approximately 6,00 points, marking an 8.4% increase. This rally is significant, considering the global economic uncertainties and domestic challenges. The Nifty 50, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) counterpart, has also shown robust growth, aligning closely with the Sensex’s performance. Nifty Up 9.2% surged by approximately 2170 points.

Sectoral Indices

Several sectoral indices have outperformed during these 100 days. The NSE IT Index and the NSE Healthcare Index have both seen a remarkable Over 20% rise. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for technology and healthcare services, driven by both domestic consumption and export markets. The Consumer Durables Index has also performed well, with a 19% increase, reflecting strong consumer sentiment and spending.

Smallcap and Midcap Indices

The BSE Smallcap Index has been a standout performer, rising by 17%. This surge has been driven by several smallcap stocks turning into multibaggers.The BSE Midcap Index has shown steady growth, uP 12 Percent benefiting from the overall positive market sentiment and specific sectoral strengths.

Top 10 Nifty Gainers

The top performers in the Nifty 50 index over the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government include:

Shriram Finance: +35.7%

LTIMindtree: +31.0%

Infosys: +30.0%

HCL Technologies: +27.7%

SBI Life Insurance: +27.2%

HDFC Life Insurance: +23.2%

Sun Pharmaceutical: +23.1%

Tech Mahindra: +23.0%

Divi's Laboratories: +20.8%

Bajaj Auto: +20.1%

(Source ACE Equity)

These companies have led the charge, reflecting strong performance across the technology, finance, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Global Challenges

Metals Index and the Realty Index have faced challenges, with the Metals Index down by over 4% and the Realty Index losing 1.5% of its value. These sectors have been impacted by global commodity price fluctuations.

Investor Sentiment and Policy Impact

Investor sentiment has remained cautiously optimistic. Despite concerns over potential tax hikes and policy risks, the market has shown resilience. The Modi 3.0 government’s focus on infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and digital transformation has bolstered investor confidence. However, the market remains watchful of any abrupt policy changes that could impact economic stability.



The first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government have seen a positive response from the stock market, with significant gains across major indices. The Sensex and Nifty have both shown robust growth, while sectoral indices like IT, Healthcare, and Consumer Durables have outperformed.



Smallcap stocks have been the highlight, with several turning into multibaggers. As the government continues to implement its policies, the market will closely watch for any developments that could influence future performance.This period has set a promising tone for the Modi 3.0 government, reflecting investor confidence and economic optimism. The coming months will be crucial in sustaining this momentum and addressing any emerging challenges.