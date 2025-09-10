1,700% rally in five years! Multibagger defence stock turns ex-date for dividend payment

Mutlibagger stock: Defence sector player Astra Microwave Products shall trade ex-dividend today. The company had announced a dividend of 110 per cent or Rs 2.2 per share for the financial year 2024-25 in its board meeting held on August 19, 2025, along with the results quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

The multibagger defence player fixed the record date for the dividend declared as Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The stock will trade ex-dividend today. This means that the investors who have shares in their demat account on record date will be eligible for the dividend payment.



Astra Microwave stock price history

Shares of Astra Microwave settled on a flat note at Rs 1,006 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 9,550 crore. The stock is down 16 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,195.90, hit in June 2025. Despite this correction, the stock is up 72 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 584.20. The stock has zoomed 1,730 per cent from its covid-19 lows Rs 55, five years ago.



Astra Microwave dividend history

Astra Microwave Products has a history of paying dividends consistently. The company had announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY24, Rs 1.60 for FY23, Rs 1.40 for FY22 and Rs 1.20 for FY21, as per the data for exchanges. According to the data, promoters owned only 6.54 per cent stake in the company while public shareholders owned 93.46 stake as of June 30, 2025.



Astra Microwave Q1 results

Astra Microwave had reported a strong performance in the June quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 126 per cent YoY to Rs 16.3 crore. Revenue from operations jumped 28.7 per cent YoY to Rs 199.7 crore, aided by strong execution and operational efficiencies. Ebitda rose 70.4 per cent YoY to Rs 41 crore, while margins improved to 20.5 per cent.



Brokerage views on Astra Microwave

With a healthy order pipeline, strong execution track record, expanding product portfolio and exposure to high growth defense and space sectors, Astra Microwave is well positioned to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth. Its strategic shift toward exports, coupled with favorable industry policies, enhances its appeal, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

"The stock is trading at a 1-year forward P/E ratio of 47.1 times, which is consistent with its 5-year average of 34 times. We upgrade Astra Microwave to a 'BUY' rating and value the stock at 51 times the projected EPS for June 2027E, implying a potential upside of 15 per cent, leading to a target price of Rs 1,160," it added.

Management continues to guide for 20 per cent revenues growth with PBT margins to be similar to FY25 levels. Opportunity size for Astra Microwave is expected to be Rs 24,000-25,000 crore over FY28, which should drive earnings for years to come, said ICICI Securities. "We reinitiate coverage on the stock with a 'BUY' rating and target price of Rs 1,190," it added.