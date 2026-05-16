Work from home, cut foreign travel: Supreme Court, Power Ministry join PM Modi's save fuel appeal

The Supreme Court and the Union power ministry have announced fuel-saving steps in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and energy conservation amid the West Asia crisis.

In a circular issued by Supreme Court Secretary General Bharat Parashar, the court said the measures had come into immediate effect after an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on May 12, 2026.

Advertisement

Under the Supreme Court’s revised system, hearings on "miscellaneous days", including Mondays, Fridays and other designated days, will be conducted only through video conferencing. Cases listed during partial working days, including summer vacation sittings and other recess periods, will also be heard virtually.

The registry has been directed to share video conferencing links on time and ensure technical arrangements remain seamless. Judges have agreed to encourage car-pooling for official travel. The court has also allowed up to 50 per cent of registry staff in each branch or section to work from home for two days a week, while the remaining staff will continue to attend the office.

DON'T MISS | 'Totally false. No question of such restrictions...': PM Modi dismisses report on foreign travel tax

Advertisement

Registrars have been asked to prepare weekly rosters, monitor staff availability and ensure timely disposal of work. Employees working remotely may be called to the office immediately if required, and registrars may restrict or change the arrangement if it is found ineffective.

Meanwhile, the power ministry has asked its PSUs to examine whether some employees can work from home one day a week, and whether up to 20 per cent of staff can be allowed to do so on any day, if feasible.

PSUs have also been advised to reduce employees’ foreign travel. The ministry’s PSUs include NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Power Finance Corporation and REC Ltd.

DO CHECKOUT | From govt employees to NASSCOM, ZOHO: Who's pushing for WFH after PM Modi's appeal

Advertisement

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is also running a pilot programme, RAHI: Action for High Efficiency Initiative, to encourage officials and PSU employees to use public transport and vehicles more prudently, with a portal being developed to track monthly vehicle use and offer small rewards.

Modi had, on May 10 and again on May 11, urged citizens and institutions to cut petrol and diesel consumption, limit gold purchases, use metro services, promote car-pooling, rely more on electric vehicles, use railway networks for parcel movement, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible.

Soon after, he reduced the size of his convoy during domestic visits while retaining SPG security norms, and government sources said the push was aimed at using resources more efficiently, with no cut in welfare spending, subsidies or capital expenditure.