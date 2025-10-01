3 stocks to buy for up to 10% upside in near term

Indian benchmark indices remained range-bound on Tuesday and settled marginally lower amid monthly expiry. Traders shall be looking at RBI’s monetary policy due later today ahead of holiday on Thursday. BSE Sensex shed 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 80,267.62, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 23.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 24,611.10.





Select buzzing stocks including Hindustan Zinc (HZL) , Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Samman Capital are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Wednesday’s trading session:





Bank of Baroda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 285 | Stop Loss: Rs 247

Bank of Baroda has confirmed a Triangular formation breakout at Rs 255 levels on a closing basis on the daily charts. This breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, which support increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs, and these averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, which reconfirms sustained strength. The daily and weekly ‘band Bollinger’ justify increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 270-285, and its downside support zone is the Rs 254-247 levels.



Samman Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 175 | Stop Loss: Rs 152

With the current week's price action, Samman Capital has decisively broken out past one year's ‘down-sloping trendline’ resistance zone at Rs 143 levels on a closing basis. Huge volumes on this breakout signify increased participation. This also signals a trend reversal on the daily and weekly charts, which indicates bullish sentiment. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, which reconfirms sustained strength. The daily and weekly ‘band Bollinger’ justify increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 180-200, and its downside support zone is the Rs 150-140 levels.





Hindustan Zinc | Buy | Target Price: Rs 505 | Stop Loss: Rs 465

Hindustan Zinc has successfully surpassed the ‘multiple resistance zone’ of Rs 470 levels on the daily charts, which supports a strong comeback of bulls. This price formation also resembles the ‘Rounding Bottom’ formation at Rs 470 levels. The past couple of sessions' rising volumes show increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs, and these averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily ‘band Bollinger’ justifies increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 510-530, and its downside support zone is the Rs 468-460 levels.

