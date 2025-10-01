LG Electronics to raise Rs 11,605 crore via IPO: Check price band, lot size & more details

The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, October 07 and will close on Thursday, October 09. The electronics goods player has announced to sell its shares in the range of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share. Investors can apply for the issue in the multiples of 13 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

The IPO of LG Electronics India is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, by its South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 11,604.90 crore via IPO. LG Electronics Indi will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Anchor book details will be announced on Monday, October 07.

Incorporated in 1997, New Delhi-based LG Electronics India is a manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics (excluding mobile phones). It sells products to B2C and B2B consumers in India and outside India. It offer installation services, and repairs and maintenance services for all their products

LG Electronics India has 2 manufacturing units, 2 central distribution centers, 23 regional distribution centers, and 51 branch offices and is supported by 30,847 sub-dealers as of March 31, 2025. It has two advanced manufacturing units located in Noida and Pune, supporting its pan-India supply chain network of 25 product warehouses.

At the current projections, LG Electronics is set to become the third largest IPO of 2025 following Tata Capital’s Rs 15,500 crore issue which will be open between October 6 and October 8, followed by HDB Financial Services, which raised a total of Rs 12,500 crore in June this year. With this issues, IPOs worth Rs 30,000 crore have already been announced for October 2025.

For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, LG Electronics reported a net profit of Rs 513.26 crore with a revenue of Rs 6,337.36 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 2,203.25 crore and a revenue of Rs 24,630.63 crore for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025. At the current valuations, LG Electronics India commanding a market capitalization of Rs 77,380 crore.

LG Electronics India has reserved 2,10,278 equity shares for its eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 108 per share. Of the net issue, 50 per cent shares are reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors of the issue.

Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and BofA Securities are the lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company LG Electronics will be appointed on both BSE and NSE on October 14, Tuesday.