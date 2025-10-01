Epack Prefab, Jain Resource, BMW Ventures: 3 IPO listings today; check latest GMP

Three new companies- Epack Prefab Technologies, BMW Ventures and Jain Resource Recycling- are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, October 01 after raising Rs 1,985.66 crore. Grey market premia (GMP) for all these companies are hinting towards mixed listings. All the issues were open for bidding between September 24-26 and will be listed on both BSE and NSE.



Epack Prefab Technologies

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies are likely to list on a flat note, with no listing pop, considering its no grey market premium ahead of debut. However, the grey market premium stood around Rs 15-17 per share, when the issue was running for the bidding but weak bidding and recent muted debuts have dented its listing prospects.

The IPO of Noida-based Epack Prefab Technologies offered its shares in the price band of Rs 194-204 per share with a lot size of 73 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 504 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 2,47,05,882 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 3.07 times during the three-day bidding process.

However, brokerage firms tracking the issue were mostly positive on it, suggesting to subscribe it for long-term. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Monarch Networth Capital were the book running lead managers of Epack Prefab Technologies and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.



Jain Resource Recycling

Jain Resource Recycling is likely to list with a premium of Rs 10-15 apiece, a premium of 5-6 per cent over the issue price. However, the grey market premium (GMP) of Jain Resource Recycling was seen at Rs around Rs 30 before the issue had kicked-off for subscription.

The IPO of Jain Resource Recycling was sold in the price band of Rs 220-232 per share with a lot size of 64 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,250 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) 3,23,27,586 equity shares worth Rs 750 crore. The issue was overall subscribed 15.90 times.

Brokerages were mostly positive on this IPO, suggesting subscribe to it. PL Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book running lead managers of Jain Resources Recycling and Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.



BMW Ventures

BMW Ventures sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 94-99 per share with a lot size of 151 equity shares. The company raised Rs 231.66 crore through its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.50 times during the three-day bidding.

Amid the weakening market sentiments, BMW Ventures’ grey market premium has dropped to negative, suggesting a discounted listing for the investors. It was seen trading at a discount of Rs 2 per shares Its GMP was seen around Rs 8-10 per share, during the bidding phase of the issue.

The issue saw limited coverage from the brokerage firms and those tracking the issue had mixed views on it. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of BMW Ventures and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue.