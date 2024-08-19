4 stocks that can deliver 7-16% returns in next 21-28 days 

Axis Securities has come out with a list of four stocks namely Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, which it said are looking strong on weekly charts and could deliver up to 16 per cent returns over the next 21 to 28 days. This is what the brokerage said on the four stocks:

Bajaj Auto | Buy range: Rs 9,860-9,664 | Stop loss: Rs 9,368 | Upside: 8-11%

Axis Securities said Bajaj Auto has broken out above the 'Symmetrical Triangle' pattern at Rs 9,770 on the weekly chart, indicating a continuation of its medium-term uptrend.

The previous resistance at Rs 9,250 is now serving as a support zone, in line with the principle of change in polarity, it said adding that Bajaj Auto is positioned above its key short and medium-term moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200 days.

The Bajaj Auto's weekly RSI strength indicator's crossover above its reference line has generated a buy signal, Axis Securities said adding that the stock could see an upside towards Rs 10,550-10,800 levels in the next 21 to 28 days.

MCX | Buy range: Rs 4,550-4,460 | Stop loss: Rs 4,300 | Upside: 9–13%

MCX, Axis Securities said, has confirmed a breakout above the medium-term consolidation zone between Rs 4,625 and Rs 3,150 levels on the weekly chart with a strong bullish candle, indicating the continuation of the medium-term uptrend.

The stock continues to form higher high-low formations compared with the previous week’s breakout candle, indicating a continuation of the post-breakout uptrend.

"The stock took support at the 38% Fibonacci retracement level of a rally from Rs 1,285-4,270 positioned at Rs 3,118 confirming a medium-term support base. The weekly RSI strength indicator’s is holding above its reference line indicating positive bias. The above analysis indicates an upside towards Rs 4,920-5,100 levels," it said.

TCS | Buy range: Rs 4,385-4,299 | Stop loss: Rs 4,185 | Upside: 7–9%

TCS demonstrated a breakout above the 'Rounded Bottom' pattern in mid-July 2024 at Rs 4,233 with a strong bullish candle on the weekly chart, signalling a positive bias. The stock experienced a 'throwback' around the breakout area and bounced back sharply, indicating a continuation of the post-breakout uptrend, Axis Securities said.

"The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart and holding above the upward-sloping trendline, indicating a positive bias. The weekly RSI strength indicator’s is

holding above its reference line indicating positive bias. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 4,656-4,750," it said.



Barbeque Nation Hospitality | Buy range: Rs 620-607 | Stop loss: Rs 575 | Upside: 12-16%

Barbeque Nation has shown a breakout above the medium-term downward-sloping trendline, established from mid-November 2021 at Rs 587 on the weekly chart, signalling the beginning of an uptrend.

The stock, Axis Securities said, has also experienced a breakout above the Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern at Rs 601, indicating a reversal of the downtrend. The stock closed above its weekly upper Bollinger band, generating a medium-term 'Buy' signal.

Among other signals, the weekly RSI strength indicator’s is holding above its reference line, indicating positive bias. Axis Securities sees the stock to see Rs 690-713 levels in the next 3-4 weeks.