42% upside seen in this auto-ancillary stock; brokerage initiates coverage with 'Long' call

Growth drivers

Equirus said, "In this backdrop, secured light-weighting and export orders support diversification, while the Donghee TLA adds higher-value suspension components. We project light-weighting/ export revenue at Rs 13bn/Rs 3.5bn by FY31E, anticipating further nominations."

The brokerage expects these initiatives to support earnings growth over the coming years.

"We expect these drivers to translate into a 12 per cent/15 per cent/15 per cent revenue/EBITDA/ PAT CAGR over FY26-FY29E," Equirus said.

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Target price

For valuation, Equirus said, "Valuing the core business at 15x Dec'28E EPS (Vs Sector Average of 25x P/E) and adding Rs 303/share of net cash and investments yields a Dec'27 TP of Rs 1,340."

The brokerage added, "Valuations exaggerate the core emissions risk while overlooking growth from light-weighting, exports, acquisitions and emerging potential inorganic opportunities."

Equirus's December 2027 target price of Rs 1,340 implies an upside potential of around 42 per cent from its assessed price of Rs 944.