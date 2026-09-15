Paytm, Kalyan Jewellers, BSE, Tenneco, Titagarh, Cochin Shipyard, Sharda Motor shares: Targets

MOFSL initiated coverage on Tenneco Clean Air with a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 673. The target suggests 33 per cent upside. The domestic brokerage said Tenneco Clean Air holds leading positions across Clean Air and suspension, with 58 per cent share in CV Clean Air, 68 per cent in off-highway Clean Air (ex-tractors), 20 per cent in PV Clean Air and 55 per cent in PV shock absorbers/struts.

Deep OEM integration and access to Tenneco’s global technology and IP create strong entry barriers, it said adding that the company's growth should be driven by premiumization, BS-VII, CAFE III and TREM-V, alongside localisation of advanced products, new customer programs and India’s emergence as an export hub.

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"With a capital-efficient model, strong balance sheet and multiple avenues for market- and wallet-share gains, we see scope for sustained earnings growth. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and TP of INR673, based on 30x Sept-2028E earnings," it siad.

JPMorgan analyst Madhukar Ladha has raised his rating on BSE Ltd to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', with a target price of Rs 3,950, implying 17 per cent upside. The same brokerage also initiated coverage on Pine Labs with a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 250.

Equirus Securities initiated coverage on Sharda Motor Industries with a target of Rs 1,340, suggesting 42 per cent upside. Usha Martin has been rated 'Buy' with a target of Rs 620 by Anand Rathi. The target hints at 25 per cent potential upside.

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ICICIdirect analyst Vijay Goel cut his rating on Cochin Shipyard to 'Hold' from 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,590, suggesting 14 per cent upside. The same brokerage initiated coverage on Raymond Realty with a target of Rs 700. Kirloskar Oil Engines has been recommended 'Buy' in the initiation report by ICICIdirect with a target of Rs 2,850, hinting at 29 per cent upside.