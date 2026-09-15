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Paytm, Kalyan Jewellers, BSE, Tenneco, Titagarh, Cochin Shipyard, Sharda Motor shares: Targets

Paytm, Kalyan Jewellers, BSE, Tenneco, Titagarh, Cochin Shipyard, Sharda Motor shares: Targets

PAYTM1,807.50(3.94%)

Paytm is rated 'Buy' by Ambit Capital with a target of Rs 2,100, implying 16 per cent potential upside. UBS has initiated coverage on Kalyan Jewellers with a Buy rating and a target of Rs 900, implying 50 per cent upside. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 8:16 AM IST
Paytm, Kalyan Jewellers, BSE, Tenneco, Titagarh, Cochin Shipyard, Sharda Motor shares: TargetsEquirus Securities initiated coverage on Sharda Motor Industries with a target of Rs 1,340, suggesting 42 per cent upside. Usha Martin has been rated 'Buy' with a target of Rs 620 by Anand Rathi.

A couple of brokerages have revised ratings or initiated coverage on a handful of stocks including One 97 Communications (Paytm), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Titagarh Rail, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, BSE Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Sharda Motor shares and Tenneco Clean Air. These stocks are in focus on Tuesday morning.

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Paytm is rated 'Buy' by Ambit Capital with a target of Rs 2,100, implying 16 per cent potential upside. UBS has initiated coverage on Kalyan Jewellers with a Buy rating and a target of Rs 900, implying 50 per cent upside.

MOFSL initiated coverage on Tenneco Clean Air with a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 673. The target suggests 33 per cent upside. The domestic brokerage said Tenneco Clean Air  holds leading positions across Clean Air and suspension, with 58 per cent share in CV Clean Air, 68 per cent in off-highway Clean Air (ex-tractors), 20 per cent in PV Clean Air and 55 per cent in PV shock absorbers/struts.

Deep OEM integration and access to Tenneco’s global technology and IP create strong entry barriers, it said adding that the company's growth should be driven by premiumization, BS-VII, CAFE III and TREM-V, alongside localisation of advanced products, new customer programs and India’s emergence as an export hub.

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"With a capital-efficient model, strong balance sheet and multiple avenues for market- and wallet-share gains, we see scope for sustained earnings growth. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and TP of INR673, based on 30x Sept-2028E earnings," it siad.

JPMorgan analyst Madhukar Ladha has raised his rating on BSE Ltd to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', with a target price of Rs 3,950, implying 17 per cent upside. The same brokerage also initiated coverage on Pine Labs with a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 250.

Equirus Securities initiated coverage on Sharda Motor Industries with a target of Rs 1,340, suggesting 42 per cent upside. Usha Martin has been rated 'Buy' with a target of Rs 620 by Anand Rathi. The target hints at 25 per cent potential upside.

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ICICIdirect analyst Vijay Goel cut his rating on Cochin Shipyard to 'Hold' from 'Buy' with a target of Rs 1,590, suggesting 14 per cent upside. The same brokerage initiated coverage on Raymond Realty with a target of Rs 700. Kirloskar Oil Engines has been recommended 'Buy' in the initiation report by ICICIdirect with a target of Rs 2,850, hinting at 29 per cent upside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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